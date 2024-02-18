Natural Disaster Detection Iot Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments And Forecast To 2027

(MENAFN- GetNews)





The natural disaster detection IoT market size is projected to grow from USD 0.3 billion in 2022 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.0% during the forecast period. The use of IoT devices and sensors to predict disasters is driving the growth of the natural disaster detection IoT market.

Professional services segment is estimated to lead the natural disaster detection IoT market in 2022

Professional services offer optimization services and customized services and ensure operational proficiency, design support, solution validation, and knowledge management. Professional services include consulting, deployment and integration, support and maintenance, and training and simulation.

First Responder Tools segment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

To benefit First Responders (FRs) with the latest technologies such as IoT, AI, and smart devices are offered to FRs and rescuers to create a safer, more efficient, and technologically advanced operating framework. Proposals are made covering the topics such as sense augmentation, precise positioning, cognitive support, multi-sense XR interfaces, and robust communications. Tools using technologies such as wearable technologies, training tools and applications, devices and tools to enhance human sensing, cognitive load management, situational awareness, operating teams' management, robust communications in adverse environments, technologies for victim detection, tools to enhance safety and efficiency of FRs, and cognitive load management are applied.

Unique Features in the

Natural Disaster Detection IoT Market

The deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices allows for the continuous monitoring of environmental parameters including temperature, wind speed, water level, and seismic activity in disaster-prone places. Real-time data from these sensors helps authorities spot possible disasters early on, giving them the opportunity to take preventive action and warn impacted communities in a timely manner.

IoT platforms use sensors placed in different areas to gather enormous volumes of geographical data. This data is analysed using sophisticated analytics tools, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to find trends or abnormalities linked to natural disasters. When it comes to anticipating disasters, evaluating their effects, and refining response plans, geospatial data analytics is indispensable.

Identification of natural disasters IoT solutions are made to work smoothly with emergency response systems and current infrastructure. Through interoperability between various IoT devices, communication networks, and data management platforms made possible by this integration, parties participating in disaster management and response activities can effectively coordinate.

Centralised management solutions provide remote monitoring and control of IoT-enabled devices. Authorities can change monitoring parameters, remotely activate or deactivate sensors, and receive real-time alerts and notifications about important events thanks to this capacity. The scalability and adaptability of natural disaster warning systems are improved by remote monitoring and control, allowing for quick deployment in a variety of geographic locations.

Major Highlights of the

Natural Disaster Detection IoT Market

A key feature of this sector is early warning systems based on the Internet of Things. These systems use real-time data from sensors placed in places vulnerable to disasters to identify and track natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, tsunamis, earthquakes, and wildfires. These solutions minimise property damage and casualty rates by enabling authorities to commence evacuation operations and take preventive steps in a timely manner.

Remote monitoring and surveillance of vital infrastructure, susceptible areas, and disaster-affected regions are made possible by IoT devices with cameras and sensors. Emergency responders and relief organisations can more efficiently plan rescue and relief efforts, determine locations that require assistance, and evaluate the level of damage thanks to this capabilities.

Large volumes of data are produced by the spread of IoT sensors about infrastructure status, environmental conditions, and people movements during natural disasters. Data-driven decision-making by government agencies, emergency responders, and disaster management organisations is made easier by advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms that process this data to extract relevant insights.

Resilient communication networks are essential to the real-time data transmission of Internet of Things devices placed in disaster-prone areas. In remote or disaster-affected locations where traditional communication infrastructure may be destroyed, wireless communication technologies like satellite, cellular, and mesh networks are essential for providing dependable connectivity.

Top Key Companies in the

Natural Disaster Detection IoT Market

The major vendors covered in the natural disaster detection IoT market are The major players in the natural disaster detection IoT market are NEC Corporation (Japan), BlackBerry (Canada), Semtech (US), SAP (Germany), Sony (Japan), Nokia (Finland), Sadeem Technology (Saudi Arabia), Lumineye (US), Venti LLC (US), SimpliSafe (India), One Concern (US), OnSolve (US), Trinity Mobility (India), SkyAlert (Mexico), Serinus (Germany), Knowx Innovations (India), OgoXe (France), Aplicaciones Tecnológicas SA (Spain), Earth Networks (US), Responscity Systems (India), Sensoterra (Netherlands), Intel (US), Grillo (Brazil), Bulfro Monitech (India), and Green Stream Technologies (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, business expansions, agreements, and collaborations, new product launches, to expand their presence in the natural disaster detection IoT market.

NEC Corporation

engages in the computing and communications applications of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, System Platform Business, Telecom Carrier Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides outsourcing and cloud services, system integration, system architecture and consulting support, and system equipment for medical, public, and financial institutions. The information technology solutions are offered by the Enterprise Business segment for manufacturing, retail, and services. The equipment to telecom carriers is supplied by the telecom carrier business segment for network implementation, network control platform, and operating services. The System Platform Business deals with businesses such as terminals to network and computer equipment, software products, and service platforms. The Others segment includes smart energy solutions, mobile phones, and lighting equipment businesses.

BlackBerry

is a leader in cybersecurity-helping businesses, government agencies, and safety-critical institutions using IoT. BlackBerry products and services include the Cylance, BlackBerry UEM management platform, the BlackBerry AtHoc critical event management solution, and BlackBerry QNX software for secure embedded systems. The company provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. It is based in Waterloo, Ontario, and leverages AI and ML to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy.

