DLA Editors & Proofers Achieves 30% Price Drop For Academics And Professionals

(MENAFN- GetNews) DLA Editors & Proofers passes valuable savings on to clients

HOUSTON, TX - February 15, 2024 - DLA Editors & Proofers, a boutique editing services and coaching agency serving a broad range of individual and institutional clients, today announced its achievement of a 30% price drop for academics and professionals. Following a historically high period of inflation in the U.S. from 2021 to 2022, David Lombardino, founder and editor in chief of DLA Editors & Proofers, issued a challenge: Could they not only not raise prices but actually lower them and pass the benefits on to their clients?

“This was no easy task,” Lombardino said,“but we have assembled a great team, and I knew through collaboration and creativity, we could come up with a great solution. Our goal was to achieve a lower cost for our clients, who were feeling the effects of higher consumer pricing in just about every other area of their lives, while maintaining competitive pay rates for our outstanding team. I set this goal at the beginning of 2023, with a 12-month target completion date.”

DLA Editors & Proofers offers services across four categories of clients: Academics, Applicants, Professionals and Writers. The first step was identifying which categories offered the greatest opportunity for improvement.

“Looking across our portfolio of services,” Lombardino continued,“we wanted to see where our efforts could have the greatest impact, and Academics and Professionals quickly stood out.”

Clients in the Academics category are undergraduate and, more often, postgraduate students working on papers, dissertations and other documents toward the completion of a degree. They are also professional scientists and researchers seeking to publish their work in leading, peer-reviewed journals . Clients in the Professionals category run the gamut from sole proprietorships to large enterprises needing high-quality business editing and proofreading .

“In the Academics category,” Lombardino said,“yes, we have students who are on tight budgets because they have not yet entered the work force. They look to us to help them achieve higher grades as the gateway to higher-level postgraduate and higher-paying professional opportunities. We also have - and this particularly applies to the postgraduate clients who seek our help - working professionals pursuing master and doctorate degrees while balancing full-time work and, often, young families. The scientists and researchers who come to us are also under similar budget and time constraints, and the same applies to clients in our Professionals category.”

After soliciting feedback from clients, the next step was to get input from DLA Editors & Proofers' team of dedicated editors and pass this information on to Miguel Alcalay, developer, DLA Editors & Proofers.

“Working toward solutions like this is what made me passionate about pursuing a career in computer science,” Alcalay said.“When I was a kid, it was how I could create a private network with my friends so we could play our favorite video games together. Now it is how we can use technology to streamline backend operations to reduce administrative and editorial time and pass those savings on to our clients.”

“Miguel is awesome,” Lombardino said.“Like everyone else on the DLA Editors & Proofers team, he genuinely cares about the person on the other side of the document we're editing. He has been with us since the beginning, epitomizing the culture and values that define DLA Editors & Proofers. And this shows in the result he was able to achieve. A 30 percent drop in pricing is a huge win for our clients, and we have the solutions Miguel developed to thank for that.”

ABOUT DLA EDITORS & PROOFERS

As a leading global provider of editing and proofreading services, DLA Editors & Proofers measures its success by the goals it empowers its clients to accomplish. DLA Editors & Proofers' bespoke solutions span a range of nonprofit and for-profit organizations, industries and content. Backed by a team of talented, collaborative and reliable in-house editors, DLA Editors & Proofers' expertise has enabled academics, applicants, professionals and writers to achieve over 6,500 life-changing or career-defining dreams. Choose among an array of established service options, or partner with us to develop a solution tailored to your needs and budget. Learn more at DLAEditors .

Media Contact

Company Name: DLA Editors & Proofers

Contact Person: Anita Rodriguez

Email: Send Email

Phone: 877-454-4957

Address: 1700 Post Oak Blvd. 2 Blvd Place, Suite 600

City: Houston

State: TX

Country: United States

Website:

