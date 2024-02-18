Jeanette Coron Releases “ROYALTY” A Soulful And Passionate Pop, R&B Album

(MENAFN- GetNews) Jeanette Coron is a singer, songwriter, composer, producer, hit-maker, blogger and author. She can easily be compared to artists like Alicia Keys, with her mostly piano based compositions and soulful lyrics and vocals. She doesn't only write and compose all of her music; she's also produced and co-produced several tracks on her music albums.







Jeanette Coron grew up attending the local dance and theater group, and had a passion for music and entertaining from an early age. She once read a quote by Leo Buscaglia which says,

“Your talents are God's gift to you, what you do with those talents is your gift to God.” This quote inspired her to use her gifts and talents as a musician and writer.

She's an author with seven published books, including the books;“Don't Judge a Book by its Cover”,“Destined for Greatness”,“A Love Like This”,“Home Is Where the Heart Is” and“Building Castles In Heaven.” She also has several blogs, including a food blog where she shares her love for cooking and baking.

She recently released“ROYALTY”, a three track EP which features songs like“Until I Met You”,“Like a Teenage Girl”, and the Disney like Pop ballad called,

“You Are My Dream Come True”. She's also published several other music albums;“Not That Kind of Girl”,“God is Gracious”, and“Coronation”.

Some of the industry people she's collaborated with and been guided by, have worked with artist like Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Meghan Trainor, Sia, J.Lo, Ashanti, 50 Cent, Billy-Ray Cyrus and Luke Combs to name a few. She's also been on a music tour, and she writes and composes music for other artists.

Jeanette Coron's newest EP

"ROYALTY"

is now available on her official website. The EP will soon be released to most platforms where music can be streamed or bought.

PHOTO: Jeanette Coron's newest EP“ROYALTY” is available now.







For updates and more information about her music visit

