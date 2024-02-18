(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Ischemic Stroke Pipeline"

(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Ischemic Stroke pipeline constitutes 50+ key companies continuously working towards developing 55+ Ischemic Stroke treatment therapies.

The Ischemic Stroke Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.





“Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Insight, 2023“

report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Ischemic Stroke Market.





Some of the key takeaways from the Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Ischemic Stroke treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.

Ischemic Stroke companies working in the treatment market include

TargED Biopharmaceuticals, Saillant Therapeutics, AbbVie, Revalesio Corporation, Biogen, Acticor Biotech, ZZ Biotech, GNT Pharma, Athersys, Inc., Acticor Biotech, Lumosa Therapeutics, Avilex Pharma, and others,

developing therapies for the Ischemic Stroke treatment





Emerging Ischemic Stroke therapies in the different phases of clinical trials include

Microlyse, ST-01, Elezanumab, RNS60, BIIB131, Glenzocimab, 3K3A-APC, Nelonemdaz, MultiStem, Glenzocimab, LT3001, AVLX-144, and others

are expected to have a significant impact on the Ischemic Stroke market in the coming years.



In July 2022, ACTICOR BIOTECH

disclosed that its drug candidate, glenzocimab, obtained“PRIority Medicines” designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for treating stroke patients. This designation facilitates Acticor Biotech in enhancing engagements and securing preliminary discussions with regulatory bodies to solidify the clinical development strategy for glenzocimab in stroke treatment.

In July 2022, NervGen Pharma

revealed that a groundbreaking preclinical study conducted by the University of Cincinnati and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) has been published in the scientific journal Cell Reports. This study showcases the effectiveness of NervGen's unique drug,

NVG-291-R,

in facilitating nervous system repair and notable functional recuperation in a mouse model of severe ischemic stroke. Notably, the treatment demonstrated significant recovery benefits even when initiated up to 7 days after the onset of the stroke.

In June 2022, Pharmazz Inc

has unveiled encouraging top-line outcomes from its

Phase III clinical trial

assessing sovateltide's efficacy in treating acute ischemic stroke. The results highlighted a notable increase, at the 90-day mark, in the number of participants showing a significant improvement of 2 points or more on the modified Rankin Score (mRS), a substantial reduction in the median score on the mRS, and a considerable decrease in the number of individuals displaying an improvement of 6 or more points on the NIHSS Level of Consciousness (1A)

In February 2022, Acticor Biotech

disclosed encouraging results derived from its

Phase Ib/IIa ACTIMIS clinical trial evaluating glenzocimab

as an adjunctive therapy alongside the standard care for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) patients. The findings indicated the trial successfully achieved its primary objective by confirming the favorable safety profile of glenzocimab.

In February 2022, Bayer

revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided Fast Track Designation for its experimental drug

asundexian (BAY2433334)

concerning its potential application as a treatment for secondary prevention among patients who have experienced a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke. In May 2022, Athersys, Inc.

disclosed that its collaborator,

HEALIOS K.K. (Healios) , released the key findings from its Japan-based ischemic stroke study, TREASURE. The study revealed notable improvements in predetermined functional measures associated with“independence” and positive outcomes such as mRS ≤2, Barthel Index ≥95, and Global Recovery linked to MultiStem treatment. However, the primary endpoint of achieving an excellent outcome at 90 days did not demonstrate statistical significance in the overall population. Importantly, there were no substantial differences observed in safety outcomes, including mortality and life-threatening adverse events, between the treatment and placebo groups.





Ischemic Stroke Overview

An ischemic stroke, also known as a brain attack, happens when a blood artery in the brain breaks or when something stops the blood supply to a portion of the brain. Either way, certain brain regions suffer harm or even die. A stroke can result in death, long-term incapacity, or permanent brain damage.





Emerging Ischemic Stroke Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Microlyse:

TargED Biopharmaceuticals

ST-01:

Saillant Therapeutics

Elezanumab:

AbbVie

RNS60:

Revalesio Corporation

BIIB131:

Biogen

Glenzocimab:

Acticor Biotech

3K3A-APC:

ZZ Biotech

Nelonemdaz:

GNT Pharma

MultiStem:

Athersys, Inc.

Glenzocimab:

Acticor Biotech

Elezanumab:

AbbVie

LT3001:

Lumosa Therapeutics AVLX-144:

Avilex Pharma





Ischemic Stroke Route of Administration

Ischemic Stroke pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as





Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical





Ischemic Stroke Molecule Type

Ischemic Stroke Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy





Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Ischemic Stroke Assessment by Product Type

Ischemic Stroke By Stage and Product Type

Ischemic Stroke Assessment by Route of Administration

Ischemic Stroke By Stage and Route of Administration

Ischemic Stroke Assessment by Molecule Type Ischemic Stroke by Stage and Molecule Type





DelveInsight's Ischemic Stroke Report covers around 55+ products under different phases of clinical development including



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration





Key companies in the Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Ischemic Stroke are –

Bristol-Myers Squibb, NuvOX Pharma, Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Genentech, Inc., NoNO Inc., Pharming Technologies B.V., Biogen, Athersys, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Nanjing Yoko Biomedical Co., Ltd., TrueBinding, Inc., GNT Pharma, Roche, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, aptaTargets, Avilex Pharma, Lumosa Therapeutics, NC Medial Research Inc, Acticor Biotech, Meridigen Biotech Co., Prolong Pharmaceuticals, SanBio, ZZ Biotech, Revalesio, Stemedica Cell Technologies, StemCyte, Ninnion, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Primary Peptides, TMS, Tasly Pharmaceutical, Pharmazz and others.





Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Analysis:

The Ischemic Stroke pipeline report provides insights into





The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Ischemic Stroke with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Ischemic Stroke Treatment.

Ischemic Stroke key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Ischemic Stroke Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Ischemic Stroke market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources.





Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Market Drivers

Rising incidence of Acute Ischemic Stroke, increasing prevalence of lifestyle associated disorders such as diabetes and hypertension, rising geriatric population are some of the important factors that are fueling the Ischemic Stroke Market.





Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Market Barriers

However, challenges associated with the clinical research, challenges with the diagnosis of AIS and other factors are creating obstacles in the Ischemic Stroke Market growth.





Scope of Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Drug Insight





Coverage: Global

Key Ischemic Stroke Companies:

TargED Biopharmaceuticals, Saillant Therapeutics, AbbVie, Revalesio Corporation, Biogen, Acticor Biotech, ZZ Biotech, GNT Pharma, Athersys, Inc., Acticor Biotech, Lumosa Therapeutics, Avilex Pharma, and others

Key Ischemic Stroke Therapies:

Microlyse, ST-01, Elezanumab, RNS60, BIIB131, Glenzocimab, 3K3A-APC, Nelonemdaz, MultiStem, Glenzocimab, LT3001, AVLX-144, and others

Ischemic Stroke Therapeutic Assessment:

Ischemic Stroke current marketed and Ischemic Stroke emerging therapies Ischemic Stroke Market Dynamics: Ischemic Stroke market drivers and Ischemic Stroke market barriers







