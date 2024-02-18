(MENAFN- GetNews)





"PH-ILD Market"

DelveInsight's

“Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′

report offers an in-depth understanding of the Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.





PH-ILD Market Forecast





Some of the key facts of the Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report:





The PH-ILD market size was valued approximately

USD 982 million in 2021

and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

The upcoming products expected to be introduced in the predicted period encompass

TPIP, INOpulse , among others.

In 2021, the estimated prevalent population diagnosed with PH-ILD in the 7MM was around

166,375 .

Our estimation indicated that the diagnosed prevalent population of PH-ILD in the United States was the highest among the 7MM, with an approximate count of

87,295 cases

in 2021

In 2021, Japan reported

21,942 diagnosed prevalent cases

of PH-ILD, representing 13% of the total cases within the 7MM.

In 2021, the United States had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of ILD among the 7MM countries. DelveInsight's estimation reveals that in that year, the US alone contributed to

54%

of the total diagnosed prevalent cases among the 7MM countries.

In 2021, the specific type of PH-ILD cases was predominantly noted in IIPs, reaching the highest count with 50,941 cases in the US.

Key PH-ILD Companies:

Insmed Incorporated, Bellerophon Therapeutics, United Therapeutics, Bayer, Biogen, and others

Key PH-ILD Therapies:

TPIP, INOpulse, Inhaled Treprostinil, Riociguat (Adempas, BAY63-2521), Bardoxolone methyl, and others The PH-ILD market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease market dynamics.





PH-ILD Overview

An elevated pulmonary arterial pressure (PAP) of many etiologies that can cause significant morbidity is known as pulmonary hypertension (PH), a significant consequence of interstitial lung disease (ILD). The World Symposium on PH defined five clinical groups for PH based on differences in pathological findings among the groups, such as the underlying cause of the disease, clinical presentation, and hemodynamic features.





PH-ILD Market Forecast





Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology

The Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of PH-ILD

Prevalent Cases of PH-ILD by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of PH-ILD Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic PH-ILD





Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology Forecast





Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies and Key Companies



TPIP:

Insmed Incorporated

INOpulse:

Bellerophon Therapeutics

Inhaled Treprostinil:

United Therapeutics

Riociguat (Adempas, BAY63-2521):

Bayer Bardoxolone methyl:

Biogen





Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Landscape







PH-ILD Market Drivers



The worldwide population and improvement in diagnosis are resulting in a rise in PH prevalence associated with several types of ILDs. This rise in cases is supposed to strengthen the market in the future. Treatment demand for PH-ILD is increasing, with a lack of therapies to manage the disease burden. Hence, the market is vast and up for any key player developing a novel therapy.





PH-ILD Market Barriers



Expected approval of potential therapies can increase market size. Lucrative opportunities for market growth in the studied countries, owing to the presence of a large pool of patients suffering from PH-ILD





Scope of the PH-ILD Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage:

7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Therapeutic Assessment:

Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease current marketed and Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease emerging therapies

Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Dynamics:

Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease market drivers and Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis:

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement







PH-ILD Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment





Table of Contents



1. Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease

4. Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease



9. Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Unmet Needs

11. Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Drivers

16. Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Barriers

17.

Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Appendix

18. Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight





About DelveInsight



DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

