Savor The City: Tasty Tours Introduces Flavor-Packed NYC Walking Tours

"Food lovers discover the rich heritage of New York City's neighborhoods with Tasty Tours."

Tasty Tours NYC is excited to introduce its curated walking food and history tours, offering locals and visitors alike insights into New York City's diverse food landscape. With a mission to provide customers with an immersive and authentic New York City experience, Tasty Tours brings to life the flavors and stories of the city's iconic neighborhoods including the Upper East Side, Upper West Side, and Greenwich Village.

Founded by local foodie and Aussie ex-pat Ryan Watts, Tasty Tours NYC has quickly established itself as one of the top-rated food tour companies in the city, emphasizing the historical and cultural narratives that accompany each culinary experience. Since opening, the company has been overwhelmed by the demand for food tours and they have run over 100 tours for more than 500 food enthusiasts, receiving rave reviews.

“Food is the best way to experience New York City's diverse history and culture,” Watts believes,“but with so many restaurants to choose from, it can be a real challenge for visitors and even locals to know where to go and what to eat. This was one of the reasons we started doing food tours. We wanted to give everyone the chance to try some authentic food and share the history that makes this city such a unique place.”

The company's tours are distinguished by their deep passion for food and extensive knowledge of New York's culinary scene. Tasty Tours teams up with small restaurants that only locals know about, unveiling hidden gems to guests and funneling business to these beloved local haunts. With intentionally small group sizes, Tasty Tours ensures that guests enjoy a personalized experience tailored to their interests. The tours are suitable for customers of all ages, making it the perfect adventure for solos, couples, and families.

As the company continues to grow, Watts remains committed to supporting and promoting local eateries. Tasty Tours seeks to leave guests with a satisfied palate and a deeper connection to New York's unique food scene and the local communities that bring it to life.

