Trampa Mortal Unleashes Electrifying Latin Sounds With New Album “Vuelo Nocturno”

In the realm of Latin music, where tradition meets innovation, Trampa Mortal emerges as a formidable force with their groundbreaking album,“Vuelo Nocturno.” Released in 2023, this musical endeavor portrays the band's commitment to infusing fresh energy into the Latin music scene and revitalizing the landscape.

Led by the visionary Juan Solorzano, the primary songwriter and composer for almost all of Trampa Mortal's songs, the band takes a bold step away from conventional acoustics and dives headfirst into the dynamic world of Electronic Rock. With a studio based in Mexico, Juan Solorzano found the freedom to explore and experiment with a diverse range of sounds, a departure from recording traditional rock bands.

Juan Solorzano, the creative force behind Trampa Mortal, envisions a better musical landscape for Latin music, one where innovation and tradition coexist harmoniously. For the artists,“Vuelo Nocturno” is an embodiment of a musical journey that signifies the dawn of a new era for Trampa Mortal and the Latin music scene.

“Vuelo Nocturno”

represents a fusion of 90s electronics and darkwave sound, creating a sonic landscape that pushes the boundaries of Latin music. The album features an array of electronic elements, weaving a tapestry of beats and melodies that resonate with both traditional Latin music enthusiasts and those seeking a fresh and contemporary sound.

The driving forces behind Trampa Mortal-Juan Solorzano, Miguel Herrera, and Alvaro Zubieta-are not just musicians; they are visionaries on a mission. With a belief that Latin music is ready for a new wave, Trampa Mortal aims to bring a unique and invigorating sound to the Latin market.

The inspiration behind“Vuelo Nocturno” goes beyond creating music, motivated by a quest to offer something distinctive to the audience. Trampa Mortal's electronic sounds resonate with a diverse audience, evoking a sense of excitement and energy that sets them apart in the Latin music scene.

Experience Trampa Morta's

electrifying sounds by streaming their new music on various platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, and more! The artists remain to interviews and collaborations and are ready to share their passion for music and their vision for the future of Latin music.

ABOUT

Comprising the creative brilliance of Juan Solorzano, Miguel Herrera, and Alvaro Zubieta, Trampa Mortal is on a mission to revolutionize Latin music with their unique and electrifying sounds. A trailblazing Electronic Rock Latin band, Trampa Mortal sets the stage alight with their latest album,“Vuelo Nocturno,” released in 2023.

In a music industry where innovation is key, Trampa Mortal stands out by infusing electronic elements into their Latin rock sound, creating a genre-defying experience. Their goal is clear-to elevate Latin music to new heights by providing a fresh and contemporary sound that resonates with a global audience.

