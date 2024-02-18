Collins Comfort Solutions, LLC Outlines Common Mistakes To Avoid During HVAC Installation

(MENAFN- GetNews) Collins Comfort Solutions, LLC is a premier air conditioning company. In a recent update, the company outlined common mistakes to avoid during HVAC installation.
Matthews, NC - In a website post, Collins Comfort Solutions, LLC outlined common mistakes to avoid during HVAC installation.
The
HVAC installation contractor Matthews
noted that one of the most common mistakes made during HVAC installation is picking the wrong size unit for a home. A unit that is too large for a home will increase energy costs and result in inadequate dehumidification and reduced comfort. On the other hand, a unit that is too small will struggle to keep up with the cooling demands. To avoid this mistake, it is crucial to have a professional HVAC technician assess the size and needs of the home before selecting a unit.
The
HVAC Installation Contractors Matthews
mentioned that another common mistake is improper positioning of the outdoor unit. The placement of the outdoor unit is important for the system's proper functioning. It should be in a well-ventilated area, away from direct sunlight and debris. Placing the unit in an area with inadequate airflow or exposure to natural elements results in premature wear and tear, reduced efficiency, and even system failure.
The
HVAC contractor Matthews
added that skipping regular maintenance is a mistake that can result in costly repairs and shortened lifespan of the HVAC system. Filters should be changed regularly, ducts should be cleaned, and the system should be inspected and serviced at least once a year. Neglecting these tasks can lead to clogged filters, dirt buildup, and potential malfunctions.
About Collins Comfort Solutions, LLC
Collins Comfort Solutions, LLC is a top-rated air conditioning company. The firm offers various air conditioning services, including installation, maintenance, and repair. The team has the latest equipment and techniques to ensure effective solutions for all air conditioning needs. They are also dedicated to promoting energy efficiency and helping clients save on energy bills.
Media Contact
Company Name: Collins Comfort Solutions, LLC
Contact Person: Greg Kisshauer
Email: Send Email
Phone: (704) 908-0305
Address: 621 Stallings Rd Suite A
City: Matthews
State: North Carolina
Country: United States
Website:
MENAFN18022024003238003268ID1107867304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.