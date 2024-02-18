Five Star Painting Of Spokane Explains The Reasons For Fading Paint And How To Prevent It

(MENAFN- GetNews) Five Star Painting of Spokane is a leading painting company. In a recent update, the company explained the reasons for fading paint and how to prevent it.

Spokane Valley, WA - In a website post, Five Star Painting of Spokane explained the reasons for fading paint and how to prevent it.

The

painters Spokane Valley

mentioned that exposure to UV rays is a cause of fading paint. As the sun's rays beat on exterior surfaces, the paint's pigments can break down and lose their vibrant color. This can result in a dull and faded appearance. Using high-quality exterior paint with UV protection prevents this, as it is specifically designed to withstand the sun's damaging effects.



The

house painters Spokane Valley

asserted that poor quality or cheap paint can contribute to fading. Lower-quality paint may seem like a budget-friendly option initially, but it can cost more in the long run. Cheaper paints often have a lower concentration of pigments, making them more susceptible to fading. To avoid this issue, it is advisable to use premium-quality paint with a higher pigment load, reducing the need for frequent repainting.



The

home painters Spokane Valley

said inadequate surface preparation can lead to fading paint. Before painting, it is crucial to properly clean and prep the surface to remove any dirt and old paint. The paint may not adhere properly if the surface is not prepared correctly. To prevent this, it is important to have a professional paint crew who can ensure that the surface is adequately prepared before painting.

About Five Star Painting of Spokane

Five Star Painting of Spokane is a premier painting company. The crew offers various painting services, including interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, and deck staining. They understand the importance of transforming a space to reflect the style and personality of its owner and work closely with each client to create their desired look and feel.

