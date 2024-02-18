Asheville Asphalt Paving Pros Explains The Environmental Benefits Of Asphalt Paving

(MENAFN- GetNews) Asheville Asphalt Paving Pros is a top-rated paving company. In a recent update, the company explained the environmental benefits of asphalt paving.

noted that one of the major benefits of asphalt paving is its ability to reduce the heat island effect in urban areas. This effect occurs when dark, heat-absorbing surfaces, such as traditional concrete, increase temperature in urban areas. Asphalt, however, has a much lighter color and reflects more heat, helping to keep temperatures down. This is especially beneficial in cities where temperatures can reach dangerous levels during summer.



mentioned that another environmental benefit of asphalt paving is its ability to improve water drainage. This is primarily important in areas prone to heavy rainfall or flooding. Unlike traditional concrete, which is impermeable, asphalt is permeable and allows water to drain through it. This helps to prevent water from pooling on roads and sidewalks, reducing the risk of accidents and minimizing the amount of water that flows into storm drains.



promotes recycling and sustainability. Asphalt is a highly recyclable material, with a recycling rate of over 99%. This means that when roads need to be resurfaced or repaired, old asphalt can be removed, recycled, and reused in new paving projects. Not only does this reduce the demand for new materials, but it also assists to reduce landfill waste and conserve natural resources.



