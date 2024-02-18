DFW Mobile Med Supply Expands Diabetic Testing Supplies Buyback Service Across Entire DFW Metroplex

(MENAFN- GetNews) Growing company is helping meet the needs of uninsured and underinsured diabetics in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area.







DFW Mobile Med Supply , a mobile medical supply company, is happy to announce the expansion of its diabetic testing supplies buyback service to cover the entire Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. Initially launched in Dallas, the company has responded to local demand and is now reaching out to serve a broader community in need.

According to the company, DFW Mobile Med Supply recognizes and addresses a crucial need within the community by facilitating the exchange of unused diabetic testing supplies. In a region where healthcare accessibility is often challenging, the company serves as a bridge, connecting those with surplus supplies to individuals who require them but may face financial constraints.

Working with the company on either end is as simple as possible. DFW Mobile Med Supply has a streamlined process to make it convenient for sellers:

1. Text/Message Products : Interested individuals can simply text or message the company detailing the diabetic testing supplies they wish to sell, accompanied by photos.

2. Get a Quote : The company promptly provides a cash quote and confirms a meeting time and place.

3. Get Paid : Sellers meet at the agreed pickup spot to receive payment promptly.

To participate in the program, sellers must adhere to specific rules. The eligible items for buyback include Test Strips, CGM Supplies, and Insulin (with boxes in mint condition and at least 11 months from expiration).

To ensure product quality and to follow all legal requirements the following guidelines are followed:

* Pharmacy Labels: It is advised not to remove pharmacy labels. If desired, sellers may mark over personal information with a soft black magic marker, avoiding marking on the box.

* Medicare/Medicaid Boxes: Unfortunately, the company cannot accept boxes obtained through Medicare or Medicaid, marked "for use by Medicare/Medicaid beneficiaries only."

* Expiration Date Policy: Full-price payout is applicable for strips with an expiration date of 9 months or later. Strips with an expiration date between 7-8 months out receive a discounted rate.

A company spokesperson shared a poignant quote about what it considers its historic mission, "Defend the defenseless, the fatherless and the forgotten, the disenfranchised and the destitute. Your duty is to deliver the poor and the powerless;" - Psalm 82.

DFW Mobile Med Supply's mission is rooted in the ethical principle of aiding those who require assistance. DFW Mobile Med Supply not only provides a cash incentive for unused diabetic testing supplies but also ensures that these essential items reach the hands of the uninsured and underinsured individuals who may struggle to afford them.

The local community has embraced the company. A recent five-star review remarked, "DFW Mobile Med Supply provided excellent service and fair prices for my diabetic supplies."

For more information about DFW Mobile Med Supply's buyback program, including accepted brands and pricing details, visit .

Media Contact

Company Name: DFW Mobile Med Supply

Contact Person: Jay Gladney

Email: Send Email

Phone: 469-415-5430

Country: United States

Website:

