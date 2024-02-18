Cell Based Assays Market Worth $28.2 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"North America has emerged as the dominant region in the cell-based assays market. The region's leadership can be attributed to several factors, including a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, extensive research and development activities, and a favorable regulatory environment."Browse 342 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 353 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cell based Assays Market by Product & Service (Reagents, Assays Kits, Cell Lines, Microplates, Probes & Labels, Instruments & Software), Application (Drug Discovery (Toxicity, Pharmacokinetics), Research), End User (CROS, Pharma) - Global Forecast to 2028

Cell based Assays Market

in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth

$18.9 billion

in 2023 and is poised to reach

$28.2 billion

by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The global cell-based assays market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The market for cell-based assays is experiencing significant growth primarily due to the increasing demand for drug discovery and development, as well as the rising adoption of cell-based assays in this process. Government support and funding for cell-based research initiatives are further contributing to this growth. Additionally, efforts by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA, to reduce reliance on animal-based studies are driving the adoption of cell-based assays.

Download an Illustrative overview:



The instruments and software segment accounted for the second largest share, by product and service in the cell-based assays market in 2022.

These sophisticated instruments enable researchers to automate and streamline various aspects of cell-based assays, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and throughput. Additionally, powerful software platforms provide advanced data analysis, visualization, and integration capabilities, enabling researchers to derive valuable insights from their experiments. The integration of cutting-edge instruments and software solutions into cell-based assays research workflows is revolutionizing the field and propelling the market forward.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the cell-based assays market in 2022.



The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies dominated the market in 2022. Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are the largest end users of cell-based assays. The demand for cell-based assays in this end-user segment is driven by the growth in the number of R&D activities for the development of new pharma and biotech drugs and therapies coupled with the adoption of cell-based assays in these companies.

The

North America

region catered the largest share of the cell-based assays market in 2022.

North America

has emerged as the dominant region in the cell-based assays market. The region's leadership can be attributed to several factors, including a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, extensive research and development activities, and a favorable regulatory environment. Furthermore, the presence of key market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in drug discovery and development contribute to

North America's

strong market position. The region's emphasis on technological advancements and the adoption of innovative approaches in cell-based assays further solidifies its dominance in the market.

Request Sample Pages:



Cell based Assays Market

Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing preference for cell-based assays in drug discoveryIncreasing funding for cell-based researchGrowth in the number of drug discovery activities

Restraints:

High cost of instruments and restrictions on reagent useLack of infrastructure for cell-based research in emerging economies

Opportunities:

Emerging economiesGrowing risk of pandemics and communicable diseasesApplication of novel cell-based assays in cancer research

Key Market Players:

Key players in the cell-based assays market include Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Lonza (Switzerland), PerkinElmer (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Eurofins Scientific (France), Enzo Biochem (US), Carna Biosciences (Japan), Cell Biolabs (US), Promega Corporation (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), BioAgilytix Labs (US), Reaction Biology Corporation (US), AAT Bioquest (US), Pestka Biomedical Laboratories (US), InvivoGen (US), CA3 Biosciences (US), BPS Bioscience (US), BellBrook Labs (US), Profacgen (US), BMG LABTECH (Germany), Hanugen Therapeutics (India), and JRS Pharma (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:



Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarketsTM Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address: 630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website:

