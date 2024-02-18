Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Worth $1,100 Million By 2027

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth from 2022 to 2027. There is a growing need to implement and integrate medical devices and HCIT solutions in Asia to provide patients with cost-effective and quality clinical care. As a result, many global HCIT companies are investing in the Asian market to capitalize on the growing opportunities."Browse 254 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 266 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Infection Surveillance Solutions Market by Software (On-Premise, Web-Based), Services (Product Support & Maintenance, Implementation, Training & Consulting), End User (Hospitals, Long-Term Care Facilities), and Region- Global Forecast to 2027

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth

$577 million

in 2022 and is poised to reach

$1,100 million

by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAI), increasing number of surgeries, growing geriatric population and chronic diseases, and escalating healthcare expenditure is fueling the demand for infection surveillance solutions. The new technology trends in cloud-based and AI integrated software for infection surveillance and control is creating numerous opportunities for solution providers. Furthermore, Emerging economies such as

India,

China,

Brazil,

Russia, and countries in

Latin America

and

Southeast Asia

are expected to provide significant growth opportunities owing to public pressure to improve the quality of hospital care, the increased cost of HAIs in healthcare systems, the emergence of multi-drug-resistant microorganisms, and the initiatives of government.

Download an Illustrative overview:



Nursing homes segment is expected to be the largest infection surveillance solutions market for long-term care facilities, by type, during the forecast period

Based on type, the infection surveillance solutions market for long-term care (LTC) facilities is segmented into nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living facilities. The infection surveillance software segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the high prevalence of HAIs in nursing homes and the increased adoption of infection surveillance solutions in these settings.

The hospital segment, by end user, is expected to be the largest and fastest growing infection surveillance solutions market during the forecast period

The infection surveillance solutions market, based on end user, is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market and witness the highest growth during the forecast. The high incidence of HAIs, and the resulting cost burden on stakeholders, have driven the adoption of infection control products and services in hospitals. Furthermore, the large patient volume, and the increasing cases of surgical site infections (SSIs) are also driving the growth of the market. The most common HAIs reported in hospitals are central line-associated bloodstream infections, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant enterococci bloodstream infections, clostridium difficile infections, and SSIs.

Asia Pacific

region is expected to register the highest CAGR in the infection surveillance solutions market during the forecast period

The

Asia Pacific

market is expected to witness the highest growth from 2022 to 2027. There is a growing need to implement and integrate medical devices and HCIT solutions in

Asia

to provide patients with cost-effective and quality clinical care. As a result, many global HCIT companies are investing in the Asian market to capitalize on the growing opportunities. The growing patient volume and the rising need for accurate and timely tracking and monitoring of diseases will fuel the growth of the infection surveillance solutions market in

Asia Pacific.

Request for FREE Sample Pages:



Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing global prevalence of COVID-19Increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infectionsIncreasing adoption of antimicrobial stewardship programsIncreasing number of surgeriesGrowing geriatric population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseasesGrowing investments to improve healthcare systems

Restraints:

High cost of deployment for small healthcare organizationsReluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare IT solutions

Opportunities:



Increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry

Cloud-based software solutions Emerging markets

Challenges:

Shortage of skilled healthcare IT professionalsData security concerns

Key Market Players:

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the global infection surveillance solutions market. These include including Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Premier, Inc. (US),

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), Clinisys (US), Deb Group Ltd. (UK), BioVigil Healthcare Systems (US), RLDatix (UK), Merative (US), Vecna Technologies, Inc. (US), VigiLanz Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), and Harris Healthcare (US). The leading players are trying to establish themselves in the markets of developed countries and are adopting various strategies such as product launches/enhancements, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, sales contracts, investments, joint ventures, and acquisitions to increase their respective market shares.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:



Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarketsTM Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address: 630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website:

