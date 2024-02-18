High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Worth $44.5 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- GetNews)
in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth
$25.7 billion
in 2023 and is poised to reach
$44.5 billion
by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The global high-throughput screening (HTS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by increasing R&D spending in the HTS market. Increased R&D spending can serve as a driving force for the HTS market due to expanded drug discovery efforts, a focus on personalized medicine, technological advancements, and collaborative research efforts.
The consumables segment accounted for the largest share, by application in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market in 2022.
On the basis type of product & service, the high-throughput screening market is broadly segmented into consumables , instruments, services, and software. In 2022, consumables accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market. This can primarily be attributed to the wide use of reagents & assay kits in HTS techniques, increasing pharmaceutical R&D, and rising government funding for life sciences research.
The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market in 2022.
Based on application, the high-throughput screening market is categorized into drug discovery, biochemical screening, life sciences research, and other applications. The drug discovery application segment accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market in 2022. The key factor driving this segment's growth is the increasing number of clinical trials and rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure.
North America
was the largest regional market for high-throughput screening in 2022.
Geographically, the high-throughput screening market is segmented into
North America,
Europe,
Asia Pacific,
Latin America
and
Middle East
&
Africa. In 2022,
North America
accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market, followed by
Europe
and the
Asia Pacific. The large share of
North America
in the global market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and the presence of major players in the region are factors driving the growth of the HTS market in this region.
High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market
Dynamics:
Drivers:
The growing adoption of open innovation models in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies
Government funding and venture capital investments
Increasing R&D spending
Technological advancements in the
HTS market
Restraints:
The capital-intensive nature of
HTS instruments
Complexities in assay development
Opportunities:
Emerging markets
Growing applications in stem cell research
Challenges:
The dearth of skilled operators
Key Market Players:
Key players in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), AXXAM S.p.A (Italy), Promega Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.(US), Promega Corporation (US), Hamilton Company (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Lonza (Switzerland), REPROCELL Inc. (Japan), Aurora Biomed (Canada), BMG LABTECH (Germany), DIANA Biotechnologies, s.r.o. (Czech Republic), NanoTemper Technologies GmbH (Germany), Creative Biolabs (US), Biomat Srl (Italy), HighRes Biosolutions (US), Cyclica Inc. (Canada), Crown Bioscience (US), and Sygnature Discovery (UK).
Recent Developments:
In
February 2023, Agilent Technologies, Inc. launched the on-deck thermal cycler that integrates with the Agilent Bravo NGS automated liquid handling platform. In
February 2023, PerkinElmer Inc. launched the Multimode Plate Reader for high-throughput screening (HTS) applications and to accelerate drug discovery efforts.
