High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Worth $44.5 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Key players in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)"Browse 471 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 373 Pages and in-depth TOC on "High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market by Product (Instrument, Consumable, Service), Technology (Cell-based Assays, Lab-on-a-Chip, Label-free), Application (Drug Discovery, Life Sciences Research), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2028

High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market

in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth

$25.7 billion

in 2023 and is poised to reach

$44.5 billion

by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The global high-throughput screening (HTS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by increasing R&D spending in the HTS market. Increased R&D spending can serve as a driving force for the HTS market due to expanded drug discovery efforts, a focus on personalized medicine, technological advancements, and collaborative research efforts.

Download an Illustrative overview:



The consumables segment accounted for the largest share, by application in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market in 2022.

On the basis type of product & service, the high-throughput screening market is broadly segmented into consumables , instruments, services, and software. In 2022, consumables accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market. This can primarily be attributed to the wide use of reagents & assay kits in HTS techniques, increasing pharmaceutical R&D, and rising government funding for life sciences research.

The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market in 2022.

Based on application, the high-throughput screening market is categorized into drug discovery, biochemical screening, life sciences research, and other applications. The drug discovery application segment accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market in 2022. The key factor driving this segment's growth is the increasing number of clinical trials and rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure.

North America

was the largest regional market for high-throughput screening in 2022.

Geographically, the high-throughput screening market is segmented into

North America,

Europe,

Asia Pacific,

Latin America

and

Middle East

&

Africa. In 2022,

North America

accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market, followed by

Europe

and the

Asia Pacific. The large share of

North America

in the global market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and the presence of major players in the region are factors driving the growth of the HTS market in this region.

Request Sample Pages:



High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market

Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growing adoption of open innovation models in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companiesGovernment funding and venture capital investmentsIncreasing R&D spendingTechnological advancements in theHTS market

Restraints:

The capital-intensive nature ofHTS instrumentsComplexities in assay development

Opportunities:

Emerging marketsGrowing applications in stem cell research

Challenges:

The dearth of skilled operators

Key Market Players:

Key players in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), AXXAM S.p.A (Italy), Promega Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.(US), Promega Corporation (US), Hamilton Company (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Lonza (Switzerland), REPROCELL Inc. (Japan), Aurora Biomed (Canada), BMG LABTECH (Germany), DIANA Biotechnologies, s.r.o. (Czech Republic), NanoTemper Technologies GmbH (Germany), Creative Biolabs (US), Biomat Srl (Italy), HighRes Biosolutions (US), Cyclica Inc. (Canada), Crown Bioscience (US), and Sygnature Discovery (UK).

Recent Developments:



In

February 2023, Agilent Technologies, Inc. launched the on-deck thermal cycler that integrates with the Agilent Bravo NGS automated liquid handling platform. In

February 2023, PerkinElmer Inc. launched the Multimode Plate Reader for high-throughput screening (HTS) applications and to accelerate drug discovery efforts.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:



Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarketsTM Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address: 630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website:

