National Lock Supply Outlines The Latest Trends In Architectural Door Hardware

The experts pointed out that Cylindrical Lever Locks continue to be a prevalent choice for building owners and property managers due to their easy installation and durability. However, the trend has shifted towards a more modern and sleek look. Customers are now opting for lever locks with a satin or brushed nickel finish instead of the traditional matte or polished brass. This not only adds a modern touch to the overall aesthetic of the door but also provides a more durable and resistant surface.



The professionals added that cylindrical knob locks , on the other hand, are becoming increasingly popular in residential areas and small businesses. This trend can be attributed to their simpler design and affordable price point. However, to keep up with the demand for a more contemporary look, manufacturers are now offering knob locks with a variety of finishes, including bronze, black, and even unique colors such as champagne gold. Knob locks are also being designed with keyless entry options, adding convenience and an upgraded level of security.



The firm noted that Panic Exit Devices are essential for emergency exits in commercial and public buildings. As customer demand shifts towards a more streamlined and modern look, manufacturers have responded by creating devices with a more sleek and compact design. This trend not only improves the overall appearance of the door but also makes exit devices easier to operate in emergencies.



The company mentioned that Exit Device Trims have also transformed in recent years. While traditional trims were made of brass, the latest trend is towards stainless steel trims. This is due to the increased demand for a more durable and rust-resistant material. In addition, manufacturers are also offering unique designs and finishes, such as chrome and black powder-coated, to give customers more options to match their door and overall aesthetic.

Lastly, the team asserted that the Exit Device Power Supply has seen significant advancements in recent years. Manufacturers have developed exit devices with energy-saving features, including automatic power turn-off and low-power standby mode. This not only benefits the environment but also helps customers save on their energy bills. Additionally, manufacturers are now offering power supplies with battery backups in case of power outages, providing an added level of security and peace of mind.

