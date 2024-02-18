Sit-Hole And Mermaid Digital Release Afro-House EP ‘Midnight Sun’

(MENAFN- GetNews) This five track EP from Sit-Hole showcases his cultural storytelling and modern take on Afro-House music

Afro-House artist and cultural storyteller Sit-Hole , in conjunction with music label Mermaid Digital, have announce the release of 'Midnight Sun'. This five track EP is a pure demonstration of Sit-Hole's musical prowess and ability to bring his culture to the minds and hearts of audiences.

Sit-Hole is originally from Free State, South Africa, and has had a love for music spanning his entire life. He's developed his own authentic style that blends together amazing energy, cultural roots, and Afro-House sounds for a completely unique musicality that resonates with audiences around the world. He's been featured on shows and tours including the eTV eKasi Tour in Bosthabelo Stadium, Mother Fm Kasi To Kasi DJ Tour, and the Bloom Show Jazz Festival.

He's become known as something more than an artist. Many recognize Sit-Hole to be a cultural storyteller who is bringing the heartbeat of Africa to the mainstream music scene. With the debt of 'Midnight Sun', Sit-Hole is showing audiences around the world something they have rarely seen: a true African artist breaking through on the contemporary music scene. He has amassed a dedicated following of fans and listeners on social media and continues to forward his stance as a powerhouse musical artist in the Afro-House realm.

His all-new EP will feature five highly anticipated tracks that put every fiber of Sit-Hole's talent on display. Powerfully, masterfully crafted, each single has been created to captivate listeners with authentic African music with modern styling.“Many hours have gone into this album,” said Sit-Hole.“We have worked hard to create this new album, and we know it's going to turn heads when it officially drops.”

'Midnight Sun' is being released by Mermaid Digital , an American label honing in on talent in the electronic and dance niches. Established in 2023, this label continues to empower new and emerging artists with full-scale production and distribution services.

'Midnight Sun' will make its official debut on February 23, 2024. At that time, people around the world will be able to stream the new album via major streaming services and digital stores.

ABOUT SIT-HOLE

Introducing Sit-Hole, a visionary in the realm of Afro House music, whose sonic creations transcend borders and captivate audiences around the globe. Born with an innate rhythm in his veins, Sit-Hole weaves a tapestry of cultural influences into each beat, creating an immersive experience that resonates with the soul.

Hailing from Free State, South Africa, the rich tapestry of traditional African sounds infused with the pulse of modern electronic beats defines Sit-Hole's signature style. His music is about connecting Africa with the world by mixing modern Afro-House Music sounds. From the vibrant streets of Mangaung, Bloemfontein, Free State

to international stages, this musical virtuoso has become a beacon of Afro House innovation.

Sit-Hole began his musical journey at a young age, immersing himself in the diverse sounds of hise heritage. Drawing inspiration from the rhythmic traditions of Afro beat, Highlife, and traditional African percussion, he embarked on a mission to redefine the Afro House genre.

Shows and tours include eTv eKasi Tour (Botshabelo Stadium), Motheo Fm Kasi To Kasi DJ Tour, Bloom Show Jazz Festival.

As an ambassador of Afro-House Sit-Hole continues to break new ground, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation. With each

release, he invites his listeners into a world where the heartbeat of Africa converges with pulse of the contemporary global music scene. Sit-Hole is not just an artist; he is a cultural storyteller, sharing vibrant narrative of Afro-House with the world.

