Lala The Pomeranian Set To Shine In Dolly Parton’S Pet Gala TV Special

Internet Sensation Lala, a fashion-forward Pomeranian, joins a star-studded cast for a two-hour special.

Lala, the charismatic Pomeranian and famous dog influencer, is set to dazzle audiences nationwide in the highly anticipated TV special "Dolly Parton's Pet Gala." The two-hour event, airing on January 21st at 9 pm Eastern on CBS and Peacock, will feature Lala alongside a stellar lineup of celebrities, including Dolly Parton, Kelly Osborne, Carson Kressley, Jane Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Jessica Simpson, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Margaret Cho, and other amazing pets.

Lala, an 8-year-old Pomeranian, is no stranger to the limelight. Known for strutting her stuff on the runways of New York and LA Fashion Week, courtesy of couture designer Anthony Rubio, Lala has become an internet sensation with her perfectly groomed appearance and endearing smile. Residing in Massachusetts and Pompano Beach, Florida, Lala shares her home with her loving family, including her 10-year-old rescued sister, Darla.

In collaboration with Dolly Parton, Lala took part in the filming of "Dolly Parton's Pet Gala," joining forces with about 20 other canine companions, such as Liv, Shai, Little Miss, Roxie, Hamilton, Lemon, and Lucille Ball. This star-studded event promises to be a heartwarming spectacle, with pets strutting down a pink carpet alongside famous personalities, creating a unique and unforgettable experience for viewers.

Dawn Wolfe from the talent agency Pawsitively Famous represents Lala, ensuring that this beloved Pomeranian continues to captivate audiences with her charm and elegance.

In addition to the pet excitement, Dolly Parton will perform some of her classic songs.

"This was such an amazing experience," commented Linda White, Lala's proud dog mom. "Lala had so much fun; everyone loved her, and we can't wait for her fans and followers to see the show and enjoy the experience!"

For a sneak peek into Lala's glamorous life and behind-the-scenes moments, follow her on Instagram at . She can also be found on Cameo , where all proceeds are donated to help various dog shelters.

