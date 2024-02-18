Summit Cleaning & Restoration Announces New Portland Location To Better Serve The Community

(MENAFN- GetNews)

In a strategic move to enhance service delivery and accessibility, Summit Cleaning & Restoration in

Portland is excited to announce the relocation of its Portland office to a new, more convenient location at 11305 NW Marx St Suite B Portland, Oregon 97220. This relocation is part of Summit Cleaning & Restoration's commitment to providing exceptional cleaning and restoration services, particularly focusing on fire and water damage restoration, to both residential and business clients in Portland and surrounding areas.

The new office promises to offer an improved environment for both the dedicated staff and the valued clients of Summit Cleaning & Restoration. This move is not just about a change of address; it signifies the company's ongoing effort to improve operational efficiencies, foster closer community ties, and enhance the overall client experience.

For years, Summit Cleaning & Restoration has been at the forefront of offering specialized cleaning services, with a strong emphasis on handling the complexities of fire and water damage restoration. Understanding the urgency and sensitivity of such situations, the company has continuously invested in state-of-the-art technology and training for its team to ensure rapid and effective response times. The new location is strategically chosen to ensure even faster response times for emergencies, underlining the company's dedication to being there for their clients when it matters most.

The importance of a local presence that can swiftly address the needs of Portland residents cannot be overstated, especially when dealing with the aftermath of fire or water damage. The new office in Portland will serve as a hub for both the operational team and the community, providing a base from which the company can offer its comprehensive range of services more effectively.

"Moving to our new office is a milestone moment for Summit Cleaning & Restoration Portland . It reflects our growth and our commitment to being closer to our clients," said Mark Fields, a spokesperson for the company. "We understand the stress and disruption caused by fire and water damage, and our goal is to alleviate that burden for our clients by providing professional, efficient, and compassionate services."

Summit Cleaning & Restoration's dedication to excellence is further demonstrated by its informative online resources, such as an engagingYouTube video (as seen above), which offers insights into the company's approach and services. Additionally, for more detailed information about their offerings, the company's websit serves as a comprehensive guide.

As Summit Cleaning & Restoration Portland opens the doors to its new location, the company invites the community to reach out for any cleaning and restoration needs. Whether facing the aftermath of a disaster or in need of professional cleaning services, the team is ready to provide support and restore peace of mind.

This move represents a significant step forward for Summit Cleaning & Restoration Portland in its mission to offer unparalleled service and support to those in need. With a focus on rapid response, expert service, and community engagement, the company is well-positioned to continue its legacy of excellence in the Portland area and beyond.

Media Contact

Company Name: Summit Cleaning & Restoration Portland

Contact Person: Mark Fields

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1-800-769-1553

Address: 11305 NW Marx St Suite B

City: Portland

State: Oregon 97220

Country: United States

Website: /

