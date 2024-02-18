Leading tech firms collaborate to confront AI disinformation in global elections

(MENAFN) In a landmark move, twenty prominent technology firms, including industry giants like Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, TikTok, X, Amazon, and Adobe, have joined forces to tackle the threat of deceptive use of artificial intelligence in shaping global elections. This collective effort comes amidst concerns raised by experts as the world braces for an unprecedented voter turnout, with an estimated four billion individuals across more than forty countries expected to participate in the electoral process in 2024.



The crux of the issue lies in the accessibility of generative AI tools, which enable users to produce images, videos, or audio based on simple text prompts. Alarmingly, some of these tools lack robust safeguards, potentially allowing malicious actors to manipulate content featuring politicians or celebrities, thereby influencing public opinion and potentially swaying election outcomes. Recent incidents, such as a fake robocall impersonating President Joe Biden's voice to dissuade voting in the New Hampshire primary and the proliferation of deepfakes in Taiwan's presidential election, underscore the urgent need for action.



At the Munich Security Conference, these tech behemoths unveiled the "Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections," a voluntary pact comprising eight specific commitments aimed at deploying technology to counter harmful AI-generated content. Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, emphasized the critical role of safeguarding democracy, stating, "Democracy rests on safe and secure elections." He highlighted Google's longstanding commitment to supporting election integrity and framed the accord as a pivotal industry-wide initiative to combat AI-driven misinformation that erodes public trust.



Walker further stressed the significance of preventing digital abuse from undermining AI's transformative potential to bolster economies, create employment opportunities, and drive advancements in healthcare and scientific research. The accord represents a united front among leading tech companies to uphold the integrity of democratic processes worldwide and mitigate the detrimental effects of deceptive AI practices on society at large.

