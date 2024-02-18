Simon Sien Kang’S ‘The Mouse And The Princess: Princess Eleanor’S Curse’ Debuts On Audible With Narration By Dutch Elliott

(MENAFN- GetNews) Simon Sien Kang brings his beloved children's tale to life in a brand new way with the audiobook version of 'The Mouse and the Princess: Princess Eleanor's Curse'

Simon Sien Kang has announced the debut of his beloved children's book 'The Mouse and the Princess: Princess Eleanor's Curse'

in audiobook format with narration by Dutch Elliott.

Simon Sien Kang is the author of several highly rated children's titles including 'The Adventures of Candlewick: Based on The Adventures of Pinocchio' and 'Brittany's Magical Dream: She's Not in the Real World Anymore'.

'The Mouse and the Princess: Princess Eleanor's Curse' takes young readers on a journey through the mouse kingdom with another mouse, Dredge, and his magical firefly sidekick, Beans. Together, they venture to break a magical curse that led human-born Princess Eleanor to be trapped in mouse form and face the evil Lord Balthazar. This magical story is a heartwarming fairy tale for all ages.

Now, 'The Mouse and the Princess; Princess Eleanor's Curse' has launched in audiobook format on Audible. The audiobook has already received numerous ratings and reviews from happy listeners.“The Mouse and the Princess: Princess Eleanor's Curse is a perfect blend of magic, mystery, and courage. The characters are endearing, and the plot twists keep you guessing until the very end,” said one recent Audible listener.

With narration by Dutch Elliott, the audiobook version keeps listeners engaged in the excitement of the story with inflection and tone that catches the attention of young audiences. 'The Mouse and the Princess; Princess Eleanor's Curse'

has a run time of one hour and thirty seven minutes, making it a great addition to storytime at any time of the day. Hear Princess Eleanor's gripping tale now by visiting Audible .

ABOUT SIMO N SIEN

KANG

Simon Sien Kang is a children's book author who has written numerous highly rated titles including 'The Mouse and the Princess' series.

