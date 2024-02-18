Art Connected Globally Unveils Four Inspirational Masterpieces By Renowned Artist Jill H. Remington

(MENAFN- GetNews) Embark on a journey through The Mosaic of Humanity, Windows to the Soul, Whispers of Wisdom, and The Symphony of Unity – and feel a true connection worldwide connection through art.







In a realm where art transcends boundaries, the Violet Yogi, Jill H. Remington, announces the launch of four exceptional art pieces under the Art Connected Globally (ACG) banner. These meticulously crafted masterpieces, available in signed limited editions, digital fine arts downloads, and open editions, are set to unite individuals worldwide through the universal language of art.

"Art has the power to transform us. It pushes us outside our comfort zones, expands our understanding, and reminds us of our shared humanity. With ACG, I aim to create a platform where art ignites a global conversation, leading us toward a brighter, more united future," shares Jill H. Remington, the visionary artist behind this groundbreaking collection.

Art as a Gateway to Global Unity

Far beyond being mere additions to an art collection, the signed limited editions at ArtConnectedGlobally symbolize a silent language, wisdom, and knowledge inspired by global influences. Each of the four featured pieces offers a unique experience, inviting individuals to connect with others on a global scale:

1. The Mosaic of Humanity : Immerse yourself in a breathtaking, interactive mural where your touch ripples outwards, connecting you to individuals from across the globe.

2. Windows to the Soul : Gaze into the eyes of people from diverse backgrounds, experiencing their emotions and stories firsthand.

3. Whispers of Wisdom : Listen to the voices of global change-makers, their words echoing with hope and inspiration.

4. The Symphony of Unity : Be swept away by a mesmerizing soundscape that celebrates the rich tapestry of human expression.

As you explore the site, each brushstroke is a connection to others globally. The connection is real, as those who choose the same selection become universally connected.

Jill H. Remington, known as the Violet Yogi, believes art is a spiritual portal, a bridge between human consciousness and the realm of the unseen. Her artistic journey, inspired by a profound awakening, is a testament to the transformative power of art. Her captivating blend of modern and contemporary Impressionism, infused with Renaissance elegance, reflects a profound vision carried through oils, watercolors, graphites, and clay.

Graduating with a UCSB Certification in Commercial Arts from the University of California Santa Barbara, Jill's artistic expression extends beyond a transaction. Each piece is an intimate expression, a connection waiting to be discovered, making owning a Violet Yogi creation a pact, a journey into the depths of one's own spirit.

For those seeking a deeper connection, private appointments are available to experience the profound world of the Violet Yogi. These encounters provide a space for visitors to connect with her art on a deeper level, allowing it to inspire, provoke, and perhaps even ignite a flicker of their own inner light.

Visit to learn more and to order her work. Most price ranges are available.

About Art Connected Globally

Since 2023, Art Connected Globally has provided clients with professional, unparalleled art designs. Through creative visuals and a unique artistic style, ACG brings inspirational art to walls, minds, and souls. The A-list team is dedicated to answering any questions and providing advice on art, making dreams of meaningful and impactful artistic experiences come true.

