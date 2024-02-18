Rolling Hills Recovery Center And Tricare East Insurance Forge A Partnership To Transform Addiction Care For Military Families

(MENAFN- GetNews) Chester, NJ - February 16, 2024 - Rolling Hills Recovery Center NJ , a beacon of hope in substance abuse treatment, proudly reveals its revolutionary collaboration with Tricare East Insurance. This remarkable collaboration represents a paradigm shift in delivering comprehensive mental health services to active duty service members and their families, demonstrating RHRC's unrelenting dedication to helping those who serve.

In this momentous milestone, RHRC has confirmed that it is an in-network provider with Tricare East Insurance, ushering in a new era of quality and accessibility for families of military personnel seeking addiction treatment. This visionary initiative has the potential to completely transform the healthcare system by enabling service members and their families to confront the challenges of drug abuse and addiction head-on with dignity and professional support.

"At Rolling Hills Recovery Center, we understand the unique needs and sacrifices of our military community, and we are honored to stand alongside them in their journey to recovery," remarked Mr. Robert Marino, Founder of Rolling Hills Recovery Center New Jersey. "Our alliance with Tricare East Insurance offers hope to those who have given their all for our country. It is an honor for us to be among those who offer invaluable support in times of thier need. This partnership is critical for reducing obstacles to treatment and ensuring that our nation's heroes receive the top-notch care they deserve."

The impact of this historic partnership reverberates through the voices of those directly affected by its promise of transformative care. Jennifer White, wife of a deployed service member, shared her poignant perspective: "Having married a serviceman, I have firsthand experienced with the damage that addiction and mental illness can do to our families. One has a profound sense of relief and hope upon discovering that Tricare East Insurance provides coverage for RHRC's well-known treatment programs. It is comforting to know that help is readily available when needed most."

Besides Jennifer's heartfelt testament, RHRC also echoes the sentiments of Sergeant William Ford, a decorated combat veteran who found solace and strength in RHRC's compassionate care: "Rolling Hills Recovery Center became my ray of hope after I suffered in silence for years. Not only did their all-encompassing approach to therapy save my life, but it also gave me back my resilience and sense of purpose. With Tricare East Insurance now in the mix, I'm confident that countless others will find the same path to healing."

This cooperation with Tricare East Insurance solidifies RHRC's position as a leader in increasing family access to high-quality care and transforming addiction rehabilitation. It marks a significant milestone in RHRC's commitment to providing evidence-based treatment and individualized services to all people, including our country's heroes and their families. Thanks to this collaboration, our active-duty service members and their qualifying family members now have access to a wide range of treatments, including outpatient, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization programs. They can also benefit from holistic therapies like yoga and art therapy and evidence-based approaches like cognitive-behavioral therapy.

RHRC thus extends a hearty welcome to active service men and women, veterans, and their families to explore the many resources and support accessible through this partnership. The compassionate admissions staff is available to help those who require the insurance verification procedure and make it easier for them to get the care they need.

Located in Chester, New Jersey, Rolling Hills Recovery Center is an esteemed substance abuse treatment leader. With an emphasis on specialized care and scientifically proven procedures, RHRC offers comprehensive treatment modalities that are designed to address the unique needs of those who struggle with co-occurring mental health difficulties and drug addiction. The center's mission is to provide patients with compassionate treatment and support long-term rehabilitation by ensuring clients receive the right kind of service at the right time.

