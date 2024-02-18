Heat Press Innovator Easty Limited Awarded For Excellence In Digital Printing Solutions

(MENAFN- GetNews) Hong Kong - Easty Limite , a leader in the production of heat press machines and specialized equipment for the advertising and textile industry, is thrilled to announce its recent achievements. In addition to being recognized as a“Hong Kong Famous Brand 2023 ,” Easty Limited has been honored with the“GBAMOB Awards 2023 – Most Outstanding Leaders Award 2023” and is nominated for“Asia's Most Valuable Services Awards 2023 ,” showcasing its commitment to excellence, innovation, and high quality in digital printing solutions, including dye sublimation printing.

“The 2023 Famous Brand Awards Ceremony is set for March 12th. At the same time, Easty Limited is excited to be nominated for the 2024 Famous Brand Award. These accolades, alongside the GBAMOB and Asia's Most Valuable Service Award nominations, underscore our leadership in the industry.”

Pioneering Heat Press & Dye Sublimation Printing

Headquartered in Hong Kong with manufacturing facilities in Mainland China, Easty Limited is at the forefront of developing heat press machines, laminators, slitters, and a broad range of digital printing and advertising materials. The company's dedication to providing durable, high-quality, and environmentally friendly solutions has made it a favorite among customers worldwide, serving over eighty regions globally.

Proven Quality and Customer Satisfaction

The awards and nominations highlight Easty Limited's role as a dependable partner in the textile and advertising digital printing industries, particularly in dye sublimation printing. By offering cost-effective, innovative, and reliable solutions, Easty Limited ensures that its customers have access to the best products on the market.

Erik Yeung, CEO of Easty Limited, expressed his gratitude for the multiple recognitions:“We are incredibly honored to receive these awards and nominations. They reflect our team's hard work, dedication, and passion for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in our industry. We remain committed to delivering products that not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations.”

Easty offers award-winning dye sublimation printing solutions.

For more information about Easty Limited and to explore its range of award-winning products, including innovative solutions for dye sublimation printing, please visit Easty Limited's website. Details about the“Hong Kong Famous Brand 2023” award, GBAMOB Award , and the nomination for Asia's Most Valuable Services Awards 2023 can be found through the provided links.

About Easty Limited

Easty Limited is a premium manufacturer and innovator based in Hong Kong, specializing in heat press machines, heat transfer paper, and state-of-the-art equipment for the textile and advertising industries. Committed to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Easty Limited helps customers achieve outstanding outcomes on various fabrics and surfaces.

Media Contact

Company Name: Easty Limited

Contact Person: Erik Yeung, CEO

Email: Send Email

Phone: +852 5610 1742

Country: HongKong

Website:

