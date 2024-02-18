Chicago IL Landscaping Company Builds Portfolio With Artificial Turf Installation Service

(MENAFN- GetNews) Chicago-based Bautista Landscape & Design has created beautiful outdoor kitchens, fireplaces, and barbeques. Recently, the company added artificial turf installation as a new service to complement their outdoor living space designs.

Bautista Landscape & Design is pleased to announce the addition of a new service to its outdoor living space design menu. The Chicago, IL landscaping company now provides artificial turf installation for clients in and around the Chicago area. Bautista Landscape and Design creates stunning outdoor spaces, including paver patios, outdoor kitchens, outdoor fireplaces, and more.



The family-owned landscaping company has served Chicago and surrounding areas for many years. The designers also provide in-depth 3d renderings so clients can visualize what the outdoor space will look like when the project is complete. The company also handles lawn care, landscaping, hardscaping, and snow removal.

The outdoor living design firm has years of professional experience in the industry. They offer their customers dedication, affordable pricing, and results that speak for themselves. The team of pros is dedicated to providing clients with an exceptional customer experience. The company takes the time to understand the specifications of the property's outdoor space to address everything that needs to be taken care of and deliver exceptional results.

Their landscaping services allow customers to experience the beauty of a green lawn all year long with artificial turf installation. The artificial turf product is perfect for residential and commercial properties that desire high durability and low maintenance. The high-quality synthetic grass solutions provide home and business owners with a lush, green lawn without the upkeep of traditional grass. It is perfect for commercial and residential properties. The artificial turf is designed to withstand Chicago's climate while offering an aesthetically pleasing and functional outdoor space.

Additional details can be seen at

Some of the benefits of switching to artificial turf include low maintenance. There is no mowing, watering, and fertilization. Artificial turf is nearly maintenance-free. The artificial turf allows customers to enjoy a beautiful lawn year-round, regardless of the weather. Artificial turf is eco-friendly, so it reduces water usage and eliminates the necessity of harmful pesticides and fertilizers. The turf is designed to resist wear and tear, making it well-suited for high-traffic areas.

The Company sources the top artificial turf products, ensuring they look and feel like natural grass. The skilled installers are trained professionals with many years of experience in artificial turf installation. Every space is unique, so the installation of Bautista Landscape & Design's artificial turf is tailored to meet clients' needs and desires. A multi-step process ensures that the artificial turf is aesthetically pleasing and functional. The satisfaction of customers is the top priority of the company. The installers stand behind their work and ensure customers are delighted with the result.

Customized landscape design by the expert team can include many different products and services. Some other services include landscape lighting, retaining walls, outdoor fire pits, driveways, concrete flatwork, paver patios, rock installation, mulch, and artificial turf. The company also offers snow removal, lawn care, tree service, and leaf removal. Because the company has the right equipment to handle projects of all sizes and complexity, customers can be certain that the work will be done safely and efficiently.

The professional team works hard to provide customers with aesthetically pleasing landscapes and services that keep them enjoyable and functional. Each customer's needs and preferences are considered when creating and implementing designs. Customer satisfaction comes with high-quality materials and craftsmanship, quick estimates and scheduling, state-of-the-art equipment, trained, experienced, and insured landscaping teams, friendly and courteous crew members, and transparent and honest pricing.

About the Company:



Bautista Landscape & Design is a well-respected, family-owned, Chicago-area landscaping company. Over the years Bautista Landscape & Design has built a reputation on quality, professionalism, and customer service. This year the company expanded its portfolio of services to include artificial turf installation which is available to customers in and around the Chicago area.



Media Contact

Company Name: Bautista Landscape & Design

Contact Person: Javier Banuelos

Email: Send Email

Phone: (312) 539-3123

Address: 11120 S Greenbay Ave

City: Chicago

State: IL 60617

Country: United States

Website:

