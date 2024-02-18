“Belly Buddy”, A New Digestive Health App Awarded Product Hunt’S “#1 Health & Fitness Product Of The Week”

(MENAFN- GetNews) With a simple daily food log and symptom tracker, Belly Buddy helps uncover food intolerances that may be triggering digestive issues like gas, heartburn, acid reflux, rashes, headaches and more.

Point Roberts, Washington - February 16, 2024 - Digestive health and food intolerance are closely linked topics that impact one's overall well-being. Digestive health refers to the functioning and well-being of the digestive system, while food intolerance refers to the body's inability to properly digest certain types of food. Understanding the importance of digestive health and identifying and managing food intolerances are crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. By prioritizing digestive health and addressing food intolerances, people can optimize their overall well-being and improve their quality of life.

With a simple daily food log and symptom tracker, Mike Wertheim's Belly Buddy app helps uncover food intolerances that may be triggering digestive issues like gas, heartburn, acid reflux, rashes, headaches and more. Belly Buddy's unique data analysis algorithm gives users personalized insights that help them discover which foods correlate with their digestive symptoms. Its valuable insights can assist users in gaining a better understanding of their digestive health issues, whether they involve gluten, dairy, tree nuts, nightshades, fried foods, or other potentially problematic foods.





Imagine how much easier life will be when you can make informed choices about what food to eat. No more guesswork. Using Belly Buddy, users and their doctor, nutritionist or healthcare provider can plan an elimination diet that's tailored just for them. It's also perfect for parents who need to understand what foods might be linked to digestive issues experienced by their kids.

Belly Buddy's Correlation Report identifies which foods are most correlated with the user's symptoms. The report might identify specific foods (like onions or wine), classes of foods (like fried foods, foods that contain milk, or foods that contain gluten), or combinations of foods (like eating fruit and meat together or like eating acidic foods and grain together).

Belly Buddy launched on Product Hunt on Feb 5th 2024. It attained the statuses of“#2 Product of the Day” and“#1 Health & Fitness Product of the Week”.

During a recent interview, Mike Wertheim, a former Senior Software Engineer at LinkedIn and the developer of the Belly Buddy app, made these comments,“Our journey began with a simple question: Can we make an inexpensive, easy-to-use app that will help people gain insights into their diet and well-being? Our many hours of research, development, and user testing helped us to create, refine and enhance Belly Buddy, ensuring it meets the needs of people with various dietary preferences and health goals.”

He goes on to say,“We hope you will become a part of the Belly Buddy community. We encourage you to try out Belly Buddy, explore its features, and let us know how it affects your diet. Your feedback is invaluable as we continue to evolve and improve the app. If you have friends or family who deal with bothersome digestive symptoms, please tell them about Belly Buddy. We hope you will help us spread the word and empower more people to improve their digestive health.”

User Testimonials always tell the story. Take a look at what Hai Ta, a user, had to say,“This seems like a really good app! It has a simple way to use and an intuitive design. Also, I've never seen symptoms correlated with food before, which is so interesting. I believe it could help many people with their diets.”

For complete information, visit:

Google App Store download here . Apple iOS Store download here .

Media Contact

Company Name: Belly Buddy App

Contact Person: Mike Wertheim

Email: Send Email

City: Point Roberts

State: Washington

Country: United States

Website: bellybuddy/

