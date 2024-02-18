Join In Celebrating The Gift Of Life At The Annual Walk For Life Event

(MENAFN- GetNews)

San Jose, CA - RealOptions, a non-profit community health care organization dedicated to providing reproductive health care services to women, men, students, and families, with or without health insurance is excited to announce their annual Walk for Life and 5K Run event on Saturday, March 2, 2024. This event is a key fundraiser for the organization, helping them continue to provide crucial services to the community.

According to RealOptions CEO, Valerie Hill, "The Walk for Life is a family friendly event and an opportunity for our community to come together and support our compassionate and holistic services. We are grateful for the support we receive each year and are looking forward to another successful event."

Participants are encouraged to form teams with their church, family, community, or workplace. They can also choose to fundraise individually and ask friends, colleagues, and family members to sponsor their efforts. Registration is now open on the RealOptions website, friendsofrealoptions.

One of the unique aspects of this event is that participants do not need to be present on the day of the event to participate. They can still raise funds through the organization's crowdfunding platform and then walk or run wherever they choose. This allows for even more people to get involved and support the cause.

The funds raised from the Walk for Life event will go towards serving over 7,000 people in the Bay Area through RealOptions' medical clinics, prevention education, and outreach programs.



"We are grateful for the support of our community and encourage everyone to join us in this important cause of caring for women, men, students and families here in the Bay Area.” says Hill.

To make a monthly contribution or special gift, please visit the RealOptions website . Every donation, big or small, makes a difference in the lives of those in need.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to make a positive impact in your community. Register for the Walk for Life 5K event today. Together, we can make a difference.

