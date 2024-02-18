Dr. Wendy Labat Planning Triple Success In 2024

(MENAFN- GetNews) Fayetteville, GA, USA - February 16, 2024 - Dr. Wendy Labat, an esteemed entrepreneur, best-selling author, award-winning tv producer, business strategist, and international speaker is set to captivate audiences in 2024 with her multiple project releases. Season 3 of her highly acclaimed TV show, "Financial Cures with Dr. Wendy Labat," is anticipated to deliver an enriching experience, with valuable tools to empower viewers to level up their financial success.

Tune in live every Tuesday at 11 AM (EST) at rel="nofollow" href="" zondrat for a dynamic exploration of financial insights poised to elevate personal and business finances to new heights. The first two seasons of "Financial Cures with Dr. Wendy Labat" are available for streaming at .

In addition to filming Season 3 of her award-winning global TV show, Dr. Labat announces the release of her third book of the best-selling The Financial Cures Book Series, "Protect Your Financial Health," in the 4th quarter of 2024. The first 2 books of the best-selling series, "Diagnose Your Financial Health," and "Optimize Your Financial Health" are available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

Additionally, Dr. Labat introduces an addition to her Financial Cures System®, "6 Ways to Stop Hemorrhaging Money Masterclass." This comprehensive 6-week program is designed to empower individuals with the knowledge, tools, and resources needed to unlock their billionaire mindset, take control of their finances, make their money work for them, acquire the proper protection to prevent financial ruin, create generational wealth, become financially free, and live the life they desire.

Enroll in the "6 Ways to Stop Hemorrhaging Money Masterclass" at .

Learn more about Dr. Wendy Labat at .

About Dr. Wendy Labat

Dr. Wendy Labat, The Financial Healer, is an award-winning entrepreneur, business strategist, and international speaker. Dr. Labat is the CEO of The Financial Cures LLC, an MWBE. She is the creator of The Financial Cures System®, a results-based program for financial mastery. Dr. Labat is the best-selling author of The Financial Cures Book Series: Diagnose Your Financial Health and Optimize Your Financial Health. She is an award-winning producer and host of the global streaming production of Financial Cures with Dr. Wendy Labat.

Dr. Labat is the Founder and CEO of Ascend Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization established to empower disadvantaged women to realize their dreams of entrepreneurship. She is also the founder and CEO of the Financial Health Awareness Foundation, which was created to shed light on the importance of financial health. Dr. Wendy Labat has her Doctor of Administration (DBA) in Entrepreneurship and over four decades of experience as an entrepreneur.

"When you think right, speak right, and do right,

things will flow right to optimize your financial health."

-Dr. Wendy Labat-

-The Financial Healer-

Media Contact

Company Name: Vedette Global Media

Contact Person: Angel Tuccy

Email: Send Email

Phone: 720-257-9263

Country: United States

Website:

