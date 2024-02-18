Sisterhood Agenda Celebrates Empowerment And Community Support In Middle River With Upcoming Event

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Middle River, MD - Sisterhood Agenda, a global, award-winning nonprofit organization dedicated to the empowerment of women and girls, is excited to announce a special event scheduled for Friday, February 16, 2024, from 3 pm to 7 pm at the Williams Estates & Peppermint Woods Community Center in Middle River. This event is organized in coordination with the President of the homeowner's association, underscoring a strong community partnership.

Designed to foster a sense of community and support, the Sisterhood Agenda event promises an afternoon and evening of engagement, empowerment, and enjoyment for women and children. Attendees will be treated to a variety of activities and giveaways, including music (not live), delicious pizza, and an array of new clothes and shoes. Additionally, children can look forward to receiving backpacks, and attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a giveaway for two laptop computers, a tool essential for education and empowerment in today's digital age.

Highlighting the event is the introduction of Sisterhood Agenda's PARKS Holistic Housing, located next door to the community center. This initiative is part of Sisterhood Agenda's commitment to providing supportive and holistic solutions for women and girls, emphasizing the importance of safe, affordable housing as a foundation for empowerment and success.

Founded by Angela D. Coleman, Sisterhood Agenda is a globally recognized organization that has been at the forefront of women's empowerment for over 25 years. With a mission to promote sisterhood, support, and empowerment among women of all ages and backgrounds, Sisterhood Agenda utilizes education, support networks, and a range of holistic programs to address the unique needs and challenges faced by women and girls. Angela Coleman's visionary leadership has propelled the organization to international acclaim, earning recognition and awards for its innovative programs and impactful outreach.

The upcoming event in Middle River is a testament to Sisterhood Agenda's ongoing commitment to creating spaces where women and children can come together to support one another in a nurturing environment. It is an invitation to the community to join in celebration, empowerment, and the sharing of resources and information that can lead to transformative change.

For more information about Sisterhood Agenda and its impactful programs, please visit Sisterhood Agenda's website.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, February 16, 2024

Time: 3 pm – 7 pm

Location: Williams Estates & Peppermint Woods Community Center, Middle River, MD

Activities: Music, pizza, distribution of new clothes and shoes for women and children, backpacks for children, laptop computer giveaway, and information about Sisterhood Agenda's PARKS Holistic Housing.

We invite the community of Middle River and beyond to join us in this celebration of sisterhood, empowerment, and community support. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of women and girls.

Contact:

Angela D. Coleman, MBA, CNM

Founder and President

(410) 694-1148

...

About Sisterhood Agenda:

Sisterhood Agenda is a global, award-winning nonprofit organization dedicated to the empowerment of women and girls. With over 25 years of service, Sisterhood Agenda promotes sisterhood, supports and educates women and girls with a diverse array of programs and initiatives designed to inspire change and foster a positive impact worldwide.

Media Contact

Company Name: Sisterhood Agenda

Contact Person: Angela Coleman

Email: Send Email

Phone: (410) 654-3310

Address: 10451 Mill Run Circle, Suite 400

City: Owings Mills

State: MD 21117

Country: United States

Website:

