RX-Safety Launches RX-15011 Prescription Safety Glasses And T9538S Safety Frame, Redefining Style And Safety In Eyewear

Middlesex, NJ - Welcome to RX Safety, where we take pride in offering an extensive line of prescription safety glasses designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals across various industries. In today's dynamic workplaces, dependable eye protection is paramount, but safety shouldn't compromise style at RX Safety. With the introduction of the RX-15011 and T9538S, we are excited to present professionals with a blend of style and functionality that caters to their distinct requirements. Crafted with precision and care, these innovative products epitomize our unwavering commitment to seamlessly blending style with safety, ushering in a new era of eyewear excellence.



In a world where occupational hazards are omnipresent, the importance of reliable eye protection cannot be overstated. For years, RX Safety has been at the forefront of providing High-quality prescription safety glasses tailored to the diverse needs of professionals across various sectors. Now, with the launch of the RX-15011 and T9538S, RX Safety continues to set the standard for innovation, comfort, and safety.

Introducing the RX-15011 Prescription Safety Glasses , where style meets substance. Engineered with integrated side shields and available with prescriptions, these glasses offer unparalleled protection without sacrificing comfort or aesthetics. Constructed from durable TR-90 nylon, the RX-15011 boasts rubberized adjustable nose pads and temple bars, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit throughout the day. With an array of captivating colors, including crystal faded gray and vibrant hues, these glasses allow wearers to express their individuality while staying safe on the job.





The RX-15011 isn't just about protection; it's a testament to our commitment to excellence. Meeting ANSI Z87-2+ standards for high-velocity and high-mass safety protection, these glasses are designed to keep professionals safe in any environment, from bustling construction sites to healthcare settings. At RX Safety, we understand that style is just as important as safety, which is why the RX-15011 offers the perfect balance of both.



Joining the ranks of RX Safety's esteemed lineup is the T9538S Safety Frame , a sleek and sophisticated option designed to meet the needs of discerning professionals. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, the T9538S embodies the perfect fusion of style and functionality, offering uncompromising protection without sacrificing aesthetics.

Constructed from TR-90 nylon, the T9538S is lightweight yet durable, making it the ideal choice for individuals who require comfort and performance in equal measure. With integrated side shields and prescription availability, these glasses provide optimal protection and clarity of vision in any work environment. Whether you're working in construction, manufacturing, or healthcare, the T9538S is designed to keep up with your demanding lifestyle. Available in classic shades of black, clear, and brown, the T9538S exudes timeless elegance and versatility. From the boardroom to the factory floor, these glasses are designed to complement any attire while providing unmatched safety and peace of mind. With ANSI Z87-2+ certification, the T9538S sets the standard for excellence in eye protection, ensuring that wearers can tackle any task with confidence and precision. Explore our collection of stylish prescription safety glasses for more options





RX Safety is a leading provider of prescription safety glasses, offering a comprehensive range of eyewear solutions for various industries. Manufactured and distributed in-house in the USA, RX Safety's products adhere to rigorous industry standards, ensuring unmatched quality and protection for wearers. At RX Safety, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence. With a diverse range of products and a steadfast dedication to customer satisfaction, RX Safety continues to set the standard for safety and style in eyewear.

For more information about RX Safety's prescription safety glasses and other eyewear solutions, visit our websit .

Rx Safety is an American manufacturer of affordable prescription safety glasses and performance eyewear. A family-owned and operated business with a state-of-the-art digital ophthalmic lab and an online store providing affordable, top-of-the-line prescription safety glasses, sunglasses, and performance eyewear on the market. All the safety glasses always meet or exceed the ANSI Z87+ standards for high impact, to be safe and secure while working in any kind of hazardous environment. Besides standard safety glasses, we offer a broad selection of prescription shooting and tactical glasses, prescription youth sports glasses, fishing glasses, and motorcycle glasses designed and tested to meet our high standards. As an authorized distributor of Wiley X, Bobster, ESS, and BodySpecs, Rx-Safety offers a full line of prescription safety glasses straight from the manufacturer at wholesale prices.



