Morningart Inc. Unveils The Revolutionary TELLO Zet Air Circulator On Kickstarter

(MENAFN- GetNews) MorningArt Inc., a leader in innovative home comfort solutions, is excited to announce that it will be launching its latest product, the TELLO Zet Air Circulator, on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.







The TELLO Zet is designed to redefine the way we experience air circulation in our homes and workspaces with its state-of-the-art features that include precision airflow control, whisper-quiet operation, sleek and modern design, and energy-efficient technology.

"We're thrilled to introduce the TELLO Zet Air Circulator to the public through Kickstarter," said Sukwon Jang, CEO of MorningArt Inc. "This isn't just another fan; it's an essential part of creating a comfortable and sustainable living environment. With its dual fan BLDC motor to control over air circulation movement and 3D rotation functionality, it's perfect for any setting-from bedrooms to offices."

The TELLO Zet's powerful airflow control allows users to pinpoint exactly where and how they want their air delivered, circulating the entire air space unlike traditional fans that maintain a stagnant air pattern. Its energy-efficient technology ensures that this level of comfort does not come at a high cost, either financially or environmentally.

MorningArt's Head of Product Design added, "We put design at the forefront with the TELLO Zet. We wanted a product that not only performs exceptionally well but also looks great in any room. With the choice of two timeless colors – black and white, it's sleek enough to complement modern interiors yet powerful in its performance."







For more information about the TELLO Zet Air Circulator and its upcoming launch on Kickstarter, supporters are invited to visit the Morning Art's pre-launch website.

