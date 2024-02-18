An Inspirational And Motivational Collection Of Poems Written By Author Carmeline

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Truthteller is an inspirational and motivational collection of poems guaranteed to take your breath away. This aims to bring blessings comfort and cheer to readers.

Author Carmeline Pusateri's book is endearing for its diverse themes reflective of any man's journey as well as man's lifelong search for the truth.



Truthteller contains one hundred eighty-one pages of beautiful verses, reflection, and truth.

It shares easy-to-read poems, simple yet relatable and composed of different themes that reflect the perspective of Carmeline.

A woman bound to the arts at a young age as a songwriter, poet, and a woman who speaks her truth, raises consciousness, and creates a united front.



The book is lauded by critics for its piercing and clear message, partly a sharp blend of memoir and cultural criticism which carried much depth. This powerful book is a stunning exploration of family bonds, life events, losses of friendship or betrayals, and pain.

According to the Pacific Book Review Critic, Beth Adams,“More is less. Many of her poems are definitions of chosen words, and frankly, each had me very much impressed with her way of using the word. For example“The Lesser of Two Evils” is“A weighty decision – with consequences.” In a subliminal sarcasm, she says if you want to live long and grow – be a tree. Many poems go unnamed yet readers know she is writing about someone, leaving the names out to protect the person; and sometimes she names her subjects. Everything is different yet all flow together in her cerebral trance bestowed upon the reader, as she reveals layer after layer of her depth of feelings.” Carmeline's poems represent the different facets, phases, and growth that we all experience in life. Readers will get a glimpse of the author's emotions and reveal them in their purest form-genuine and brave, overflowing with love, fury, agony, despair, joy, or victory.



Interested readers, especially lovers of poetry, may order Truthteller by Carmeline Pusateri on Amazon. You can also learn more about her works and check her engaging interview in This Week in America, a syndicated show hosted by veteran and renowned broadcaster Rick Bratton.



About the Author









Carmeline was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She spent the first part of her life in theatre, working professionally as a theatrical lighting designer. Marriage and raising a family led her to a new career as a songwriter and poet. Her first book of poetry, Reflections on Myself, was published in 1990. Like many poets, Carmeline has been a social activist, environmentalist and philanthropist for most of her life, spending many years working toward equality for people with physical and mental disabilities. An active member of the New Thought movement, she has both studied and taught metaphysics and mysticism for the past thirty years. Currently, she resides in Glenview, Illinois with her husband and three of her four adult children.



