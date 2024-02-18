Forza Logistics Group Grows With Oakwood Logistics LLC Acquisition

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Carmel, IN - February 16, 2024 - Forza Logistics Group , a growing player in the logistics industry, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Oakwood Logistics LLC, marking a significant advancement in its journey to becoming a major player in the field.

Forza Logistics Group isn't your typical logistics company; it's built on a deep understanding of the industry's complexities. Through our experiences, we've identified areas needing improvement. We were searching for a logistics partner who not only understands our business but also raises it to new heights.

Led by Nick Mascari and his family office, Forza Capital Partners, Forza Logistics Group is dedicated to improving logistics services while prioritizing client satisfaction. The acquisition of Oakwood Logistics LLC perfectly aligns with this goal.

Nick Mascari, founder of Forza Logistics Group, comments on the acquisition, saying, "Adding Oakwood Logistics LLC is a significant step forward for us. We're excited about the opportunities it brings to better serve our clients in the logistics sector. Returning to the perishable supply chain feels like a natural fit, and we're eager to bring our innovative approach to logistics to this area."

With a strong reputation and expertise in logistics, Oakwood Logistics LLC brings valuable experience and a loyal client base to Forza Logistics Group. This acquisition enhances Forza's services and expands its reach, allowing the company to meet the diverse logistics needs of businesses across various industries.

In addition to growing through acquisitions, Forza Logistics Group is actively seeking partnerships with freight brokerage businesses that share its core values of integrity, reliability, and client-centered service. The company is committed to collaborating with like-minded organizations to foster mutual growth and success.

At its heart, Forza Logistics Group remains dedicated to excellence, innovation, and dependable service. The integration of Oakwood Logistics LLC further reinforces these values, positioning Forza as a trusted partner in the logistics industry.

Looking ahead, Forza Logistics Group is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for clients and partners of Oakwood Logistics LLC. By leveraging the strengths of both entities, Forza aims to deliver enhanced logistics solutions that drive value for its clients.

