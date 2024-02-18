Start The New Year With Wellness On Florida’S Adventure Coast, Brooksville – Weeki Wachee

(MENAFN- GetNews) Unwind, recharge, and relax on Florida's Adventure Coast, Brooksville – Weeki Wachee .

From the scenic coastal views in Hernando Beach to the rolling hills of Brooksville, Florida's Adventure Coast provides the perfect backdrop for a rejuvenating getaway.



IMMERSE IN NATURAL FLORIDA

Discover must-visit experiences and reconnect with nature. With a third of its land dedicated to parks and preserves, Florida's Adventure Coast offers plenty of outdoor destinations to focus on mindfulness and self-care.

The Florida National Scenic Trail, also known as the Florida Trail, winds its way for over 1,500 miles across the Sunshine State, and Florida's Adventure Coast is lucky enough to have approximately 30 miles within its borders. The area offers a diverse and enchanting blend of landscapes, from cypress swamps and longleaf pine forests to coastal marshes and hammocks filled with ancient oaks.

Try“forest bathing,” a practice known to reduce stress, and improve sleep among other health benefits; discover peaceful walking trails at the Fickett Hammock Preserve, the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, or the Withlacoochee State Forest Croom Tract. Among the parks and preserves are miles of trails for hiking and biking, where visitors can catch a glimpse of diverse wildlife including deer, armadillos, and gopher tortoises.

Keep an eye and an ear out for the many bird species that spend time in the area. Florida's Adventure Coast is home to two habitat clusters of the Great Florida Birding Trail, where visitors can trade city sirens for the serenade of songbirds under sun-dappled tree canopies. At the Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area, visitors enjoy educational programs in an outdoor classroom overlooking a marsh, as well as guided hikes offered throughout the year. Join a beginner's birding class, or simply enjoy a hike on over five miles of trails accessible from the center.

RETREATS TO HOLISTIC WELLNESS

Treat the mind, body, and spirit at local wellness centers and retreats on Florida's Adventure Coast. Experience an oasis of calm at the Spring Hill Holistic Wellness Center, which offers acupuncture, massage therapy, herbal apothecary, and holistic wellness workshops.

Wellcome OM Integral Healing & Education Center offers a variety of services from meditation and massage therapy, to wellness coaching, salt room therapy, and much more. Here guests can participate in yoga classes, cooking demonstrations, and workshops on mindful living.

Explore a world of flavors at the newly opened Cafe at OM, where 'nourishment meets mindfulness.' With an array of vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free options, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Takoda Wellness Ranch is a premier health and wellness retreat located on a horse and cattle ranch, offering luxurious accommodations, wellness treatments and outdoor adventures like horseback riding, massage, sauna, yoga, cooking classes and more to help guests recharge and reconnect with nature.

NOURISHING BODY AND SOUL

Amidst a landscape of vibrant waterways and natural wonders, Florida's Adventure Coast is home to a treasure trove of spas promising an unforgettable experience. Enjoy lavish treatments and pure pampering at these local spas.

An award-winning spa near Weeki Wachee, Addome Bella Spa offers a wide range of massage therapies, facials, body treatments, and nail care in a tranquil and elegant setting. Their“Opulent Spa Package” is a perfect indulgence, combining a body wrap with a mini facial, steam shower, one-hour relaxation massage, and their signature spa pedicure and manicure.

Located in historic downtown Brooksville, Spa 105 on Main offers a variety of massage and facial treatments, as well as waxing, brow, and lash services. Enjoy their“Simply Southern” package that combines a relaxing massage and their most popular facial.

Hernando Massage and Spa is an intimate spa focusing on therapeutic massages, catering to specific needs and preferences. Visitors can also include facials, aroma therapy, and waxing all while enjoying the calm, relaxing atmosphere.

Explore numerous ways to reconnect with the inner self and emerge revitalized on Florida's Adventure Coast, Brooksville – Weeki Wachee. Begin planning a wellness getaway today.

