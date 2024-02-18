Unlock Progress: ‘TABS: Therapy Accountability Book’ Guides Through Self-Evaluation

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Feb 16, 2024 - In the world of personal growth and therapy, a new resource is set to revolutionize the way individuals navigate their therapeutic journeys. Introducing 'TABS: Therapy Accountability Book ' by Danisha Reed, a straightforward and empowering guide designed to support you in evaluating your progress and unlocking your potential.

This accountability book serves as a compass for self-discovery, allowing readers to assess key aspects of their therapeutic journey. This guides readers to empower them and assess their readiness for change, encouraging them to gauge their willingness and eagerness to embrace positive transformation.

This invaluable book invites the readers on a journey of self-assessment to explore key elements of their therapeutic experiences, which include readiness for change, openness to recommendations and interventions, thoughts and feelings about the topics discussed, reluctance in sharing personal thoughts, and receptivity to the self-work assigned to their progress.

'TABS: Therapy Accountability Book' invites you to evaluate your receptivity to the self-work assigned to your progress, ensuring a comprehensive and tailored approach to your therapeutic journey. With simplicity and clarity, Danisha Reed's book becomes a trusted companion, navigating the complexities of personal growth and healing.

Danisha Reed's expertise, warmth, and wisdom shine through every page, making 'TABS: Therapy Accountability Book' a valuable companion for those on a journey of self-improvement and healing.

In addition to her latest release, Danisha Reed has authored several other impactful books, including 'Love Letters From Ishra: The Power of Transparency' and 'You Are Worth It! 30-Day Awareness Tool for Men and Women who desire marriage.'

Take the first step toward self-discovery and positive transformation-grab your copy from Amazon today and embark on a journey of personalized growth and healing. It can also be purchased through major online retailers and at .

About the Author:



Danisha Reed is a licensed professional counselor and SUGAR Counseling, LLC owner in Atlantic County, New Jersey. She is the proud mother of four incredible children who inspire her daily. Having many years of counseling experience, personally and professionally, God has blessed her with the following:



A FIERY PURSUIT

FOR making God Accessible and Tangible

A FIERY PURPOSE

FOR making Inner Healing Achievable and Practical

A FIERY PASSION

FOR empowering marriages to be Sustainable and joyful

For more information about the author and her other books, please visit Website.

Follow SUGAR Counseling, LLC on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram @sugarcounseling



Additional Books by SUGAR Counseling, LLC



Love Letters From Ishra: The Power of Transparency (2016)

You are Worth It! 30-Day Awareness Tool for Men and Women who desire marriage (2018)



COMING SOON!



The Invitation: Keeping Your Marriage Safe, Secure, and Sacred (2023)



The Invitation: Keeping Your Marriage Safe, Secure, and Sacred 75 Decrees For Married Couples (2023)



The Invitation: Keeping Your Marriage Safe, Secure, and Sacred Workbook for Married Couples (2023)

Lord You Promised!: From the Wilderness to GROW to the Promised Land to GO! (2023) Workbook Companion and Dream Journal



Book Name: TABS: Therapy Accountability Book

Author Name: Danisha Reed

ISBN Number: B0CDK8LK47

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here

Media Contact

Company Name: Amazon Publishing Pros

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-877-992-7638

Country: United States

Website:

