Saas Insights Revolutionizing Shopify App Development With Advanced Metrics And Analytics

(MENAFN- GetNews) SaaS Insights unveils an innovative platform designed for Shopify Partners, delivering essential insights into metrics like MRR, ARR, ARPU, Churn Rate and Installs. The platform also offers Shopify App Store analytics, encompassing Page Views, Installs and Referrals, alongside advanced features for competitor analysis and keyword tracking.

In a significant development for Shopify app developers, SaaS Insights has announced the official launch of its advanced metrics and analytics platform, specifically designed for Shopify Partners. SaaS Insights aims to transform the way developers access and utilize data, offering a cost-effective suite of tools to enhance their apps' performance and profitability.

Developing Shopify apps has always presented challenges, especially when it comes to extracting meaningful financial and user engagement insights. SaaS Insights addresses this gap by simplifying the process of data analysis. The platform provides comprehensive metrics in visually appealing charts and data tables, covering key financial indicators such as Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR), Annual Run Rate (ARR), Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), Active Subscriptions, Active Trials, Installation Rates, Uninstallation Rates and Installation Churn.

SaaS Insights introduces a meticulously crafted dashboard designed to provide Shopify Partners an unparalleled view of their Shopify Apps' performance. This upgraded dashboard prioritizes crucial financial, trial and subscription metrics, complemented by insightful analytics from the Shopify App Store, ensuring developers have all the necessary tools to optimize their app's success.

Furthermore, SaaS Insights offers exclusive analytics data on app listings within the Shopify App Store, including Page Views, Install Button Clicks, Keyword Positions and Referrals, enabling developers to gauge their market presence accurately.

A standout feature of SaaS Insights is its competitor analysis and monitoring capabilities. This function allows developers to stay ahead of the curve by keeping an eye on their competitors' performance, ratings and reviews, ensuring they can react swiftly to market changes.

Benjamin Ayles, Co-Founder of SaaS Insights and successful Shopify app developer behind Collabpay , expressed his enthusiasm: "We've received excellent feedback from Shopify app developers and are excited to see how our platform will positively impact the Shopify app development ecosystem. Our goal with SaaS Insights was to create an affordably priced, feature-rich platform that meets the unique needs of Shopify app developers."

To celebrate its launch, SaaS Insights is offering a 14-day free trial on all plans, inviting developers to experience firsthand how the platform can revolutionize their development process and business outcomes.

For further information and to begin a free trial, please visit SaaS Insights website .

About SaaS Insights

SaaS Insights is a pioneering metrics and analytics platform designed specifically for Shopify Partners. By providing detailed insights into app performance and market positioning, SaaS Insights empowers developers to make informed decisions, optimize their strategies and achieve greater success in the competitive Shopify app marketplace.

Media Contact

Company Name: SaaS Insights

Contact Person: Benjamin Ayles

Email: Send Email

Country: Australia

Website:

