Beatle Things Beatles 60Th Anniversary Music Re-Recorded In 2024

(MENAFN- GetNews) This re-energized album is now live and available for download

The team at Beatle Things

has announced the official launch of their highly anticipated project. Beatle Things Beatles 60th

Anniversary Music has been re-recorded in 2024 and is now available for download at the Beatle Things website.

Beatle Things is a reflection of every Beatles fan, offering an unparalleled modernized musical experience that merges together the original Beatles music with a dance anthem style. The group has released music inspiring weight loss and cardio fitness such as the“Twist Shake Shout Dance / Workout”, which made waves around the world. Beatle Things went on to create craze with the“Hey Jude OUR Version”. Beatle Things places its music on major streaming sites including Amazon and iTune, making it easy for Beatles fans everywhere to tap into an exciting new styling of this classic rock band.

Beatle Things is not a tribute or clone band; they are on a mission to inspire countless Beatles fans and cultivate a new generation of Beatles enthusiasts with a new take on this iconic band.

The Beatles were originally formed in Liverpool in 1960 and captured the hearts and souls of fans around the world with their sensational sounds. The band's impact lives on and continues to make an impact in the world today. Beatle Things is committed to continuing this legacy.



The Beatle Things Beatles 60th

Anniversary Music has been re-recorded for 2024 to offer an upbeat take on the classic Beatles sound.“This ultimate collection commemorating the 60th

anniversary of the Beatles is far beyond imagination and incorporates the world wide recording artists Beatle Things for a re-recorded, beautifully orchestrated, fun version that captivates the Beatles best!”

This new collection includes an incredible seven titles from early 1964 to 1970 that includes the most recorded ever“Yesterday”, totally re-orchestrated in a style that only Beatle Things has been able to deliver. Other titles on the album include“Eleanor Rigby”,“In My Life”,“Nowhere Man”,“This Boy”,“She Loves You”, and“Oh Darling”.

This exciting compilation is accompanied by videos from Beatle Things. The entire project, including the audio and videos, can be found on YouTube. The music itself can be downloaded via major streaming platforms such as iTunes. More information can be found at .

ABOUT BEATLE THINGS

Beatle Things, claims title as the“Only known group of Independent musicians” to have a certified Platinum hit with their cover of the Beatles' Twist and Shout. The creators of the easy and fun way to Weight Loss and Cardio Fitness titled the“Twist Shake Shout Dance / Workout”, have currently been well received in Countries world-wide. Their music, including a totally Soulful and turned around version of“Hey Jude” is available on all Media streaming sites. They are advocates of Charitable events, giving back to the Community, fitness to music. Public information is easily accessible on the successful implementation. Please follow to their Website. Follow Beatle Things on social media:



