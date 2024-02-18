Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship For Healthcare Students: Nurturing Future Healthcare Leaders

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos

Dakota Dunes, South Dakota - Aspiring healthcare professionals have an unprecedented opportunity to advance their academic pursuits with the launch of the prestigious Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students. This one-time award of $1,000 aims to recognize and support outstanding undergraduate and graduate students pursuing degrees in healthcare disciplines.

The scholarship, founded by the esteemed Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos , a highly respected board-certified hand surgeon with over 15 years of experience, reflects his commitment to fostering the next generation of healthcare leaders. Dr. Manon-Matos is passionate about providing his patients with the best possible care and is equally dedicated to supporting aspiring healthcare professionals in their academic journeys.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be currently enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education, maintaining good standing as an undergraduate or graduate student. Additionally, they should pursue a degree in a healthcare discipline, maintaining a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Financial need, a genuine commitment to healthcare, and a compelling essay addressing academic goals, financial challenges, and passion for healthcare are integral components of the application process.

Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos , the visionary behind this scholarship, is a distinguished hand surgeon whose journey spans educational excellence, clinical expertise, and a commitment to healthcare education. Dr. Manon-Matos received his medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School, completed his residency in general surgery at Baystate Medical Center, and further honed his skills through a fellowship in hand and microsurgery at the Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery at the University of Louisville.

Board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos

has practiced hand surgery for over 15 years. Currently serving as an attending hand surgeon at the Center for Neuroscience, Orthopaedics, and Spine (CNOS) in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, he remains an ardent educator, contributing to the field as an attending surgeon and clinical instructor at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

His dedication to healthcare education has earned him recognition, including the Citation for Excellence in Teaching from the Baystate Medical Center/Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Manon-Matos's outstanding contributions to the field of hand surgery reflect his unwavering commitment to excellence.

Applicants have until August 15, 2024, to submit their applications for the Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship. The winner of this prestigious award will be announced on September 15, 2024. This scholarship, not bound to any specific city or state in the USA, presents a unique opportunity for healthcare students nationwide to access financial support and propel their academic journeys.

For detailed eligibility criteria and the application process, please visit dr-yorell-manon-matos-scholarship/

Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students – Shaping the Future of Healthcare, One Scholar at a Time.

