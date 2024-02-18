New York Divorce Lawyer Ryan Besinque Discusses Property Division In New York State

(MENAFN- GetNews)





New York divorce lawyer Ryan Besinque ( ) has recently published an insightful article addressing the complexities of property division during divorce proceedings in the state. The article sheds light on New York's approach to handling marital assets, providing valuable information for individuals navigating the challenging landscape of divorce and seeking a fair outcome in the distribution of property.

In contrast to community property states where marital assets are split evenly, New York operates under the principles of equitable distribution. This does not necessarily translate to a 50/50 division but rather an distribution that the courts deem 'fair', taking into account numerous factors such as each spouse's contributions, needs, and future earning potential. The New York divorce lawyer explains, "New York's stance on property division seeks to achieve a fair and just outcome, rather than a strict equal split, which can be crucial in protecting the interests of both parties."

The article meticulously distinguishes between marital property, which includes most assets acquired during the marriage, and separate property, which belongs solely to one spouse, typically acquired before the marriage or received as a personal gift or inheritance. The New York divorce lawyer highlights the importance of recognizing the nuances between the two, stating, "Understanding the difference between marital and separate property is essential for a fair division of assets."

Moreover, Mr. Besinque delves into the scenarios where separate property may be transformed into marital property, a process known as transmutation, or become commingled, thus complicating the classification and division of assets. "Proper management and documentation of separate property are vital to ensure that such assets are protected in the event of a divorce," advises Mr. Besinque.

Debt division is another aspect covered in the article. In New York, debts accumulated during the marriage are typically considered a joint responsibility. However, exceptions exist, particularly when debts are incurred independently or under circumstances that do not benefit the marital union. Mr. Besinque provides clarity on this topic, emphasizing the importance of legal guidance when addressing marital debts.

Ryan Besinque's article offers a comprehensive overview of how equitable distribution operates in New York divorces. For those facing the challenges of property division, it is an indispensable resource that can help prepare them for the journey ahead.

Encouraging those in need of assistance to reach out, Mr. Besinque says, "A skilled attorney can offer invaluable help in understanding one's rights and responsibilities regarding property division. It is crucial to have knowledgeable support during such a pivotal time."

For individuals going through a divorce in New York, understanding the state's equitable distribution laws is crucial. Seeking the counsel of an experienced divorce lawyer can offer peace of mind and a path toward a fair resolution.

About The Law Office of Ryan Besinque:

The Law Office of Ryan Besinque is committed to providing personalized legal services to individuals undergoing the challenges of divorce. With a deep understanding of New York family law, the firm offers legal representation in matters of property division, spousal support, child custody, and beyond. Guided by the principle of equitable treatment for all clients, the firm stands as a support for those seeking justice and fairness in their personal legal affairs.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:



GMB:

Email and website



Email: ...

Website:

Media Contact

Company Name: The Law Office of Ryan Besinque

Contact Person: Ryan Besinque

Email: Send Email

Phone: (929) 251-4477

Address: 115 W 25th St 4th floor

City: New York

State: New York 10001

Country: United States

Website:

