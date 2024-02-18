A Gripping Tale Of Humanity’S Final Hours And A Call To Reckoning

(MENAFN- GetNews)

In a world teetering on the brink of collapse, author Carleen W. pens a dystopian masterpiece that explores the consequences of humanity's insatiable desire for material possessions, power, and relentless pursuit of man-made technology. "Last Days" is a thought-provoking thriller narrative that will make you ponder reality, your way to unraveling the harrowing narrative of a society consumed by its own greed, leaving less than 1% of humanity to grapple with the aftermath that is caused by maleficent act of people that has made the source angry.

Contemporary Thriller Infused with Technology

Through this masterpiece, the author has invited readers to reflect on their own lives, challenging them to consider the impact of their choices on the world and future generations. This tale is not merely entertainment; it's a powerful mirror held up to society, urging individuals to reassess their priorities and embrace a more sustainable and compassionate way of life. Ideally, Carleen W. infuses the narrative with a sense of urgency, hoping to inspire positive change in the minds and hearts of readers to remind them about humanity that has been gradually losing its hearts. "Last Days" is not just a novel; it's a call to action.

About Author

Carleen W., born in November 1957, has harbored a keen interest in the art of writing since her earliest academic years, demonstrating a proclivity for literary pursuits as early as the first grade. She is a visionary and remarkable writer who has been into writing since a very young age. Possesses a remarkable command of the English language; her proficiency is further accentuated by a vivid imagination, serving as a catalyst for her literary endeavors. With all her understanding and keen interest in human nature, she has weaved a compelling narrative that confronts readers with the harsh realities of society.

Book Name: Last Days

Author Name: Carleen W.

