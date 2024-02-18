Southern Bone & Joint Specialists Expands To Troy, Alabama Fastest Growing Orthopedic Practice In Southeast Alabama

(MENAFN- GetNews) Southern Bone & Joint Specialists, a premier orthopedic clinic in Southeast Alabama, proudly announces the inauguration of its latest facility in Troy, situated at 717 John H. Witherington Drive. This modern establishment is set to enhance Southern Bone's mission of delivering superior orthopedic treatment, emphasizing swift recovery from injuries for the Troy population and its neighboring areas.





Troy, AL - Southern Bone & Joint Specialists, the leading orthopedic clinic in Southeast Alabama, is excited to announce the opening of their newest location in Troy at 717 John H. Witherington Drive.

This new state-of-the-art facility will allow Southern Bone to continue providing exceptional orthopedic care with a focus on rapid injury recovery for residents of Troy and surrounding communities.

“We are thrilled to further expand access to our orthopedic doctors and services here in Troy,” said Dr. Chase Smith, a provider and partner with SBJS.“Our goal is to always offer cutting-edge treatment options paired with compassionate care close to home for Southeast Alabamians.”

Southern Bone and Joint Specialists is the fastest-growing orthopedic clinic in the Southeast Alabama, renowned for specialties including sports medicine, joint replacement, and fracture care. Their team of board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons expertly diagnose and develop customized treatment plans to return patients to their active lifestyles.

The new Troy location will provide neighboring communities with much needed access to elite musculoskeletal care. The providers at the Troy location include Joshua Maddox D.O, Fleming Brooks M.D, Rory Farris M.D, Patrick Lett M.D, Ryan Pflugner M.D, Jonathan Jennings M.D, Chase Smith M.D, and Cory Smith M.D.

The Troy office is now accepting new patients, with and without referrals. To schedule an appointment call 334-793-2663 or visit Southern Bone's website at to request an appointment online.

Location Info:

Southern Bone & Joint Specialists | Troy, AL

717 John H Witherington Dr, Troy, AL 36079, Troy, AL 36079

334-793-2663

Media Contact

Company Name: Southern Bone & Joint Specialists

Contact Person: Libby

Email: Send Email

Phone: 334-793-2663

Country: United States

Website:

