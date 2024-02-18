Revolutionizing Showers For A Sustainable Tomorrow With UNG Water Enhancer, On Kickstarter Soon

(MENAFN- GetNews)





In a groundbreaking step towards sustainable living, U&G Technology Inc. is proud to introduce the UNG Water Enhancer: a revolutionary shower enhancement soon launching on Kickstarter. This innovative product promises a luxury and eco-friendly showering experience, thanks to its self-powered technology and commitment to water conservation.

The UNG Water Enhancer stands out with its electrostatic module that powers the device without any need for electricity, offering homeowners a safe and energy-efficient alternative to traditional showers. Harnessing the power of water, the UNG Water Enhancer increases the cleansing power through its unique electrostatic module, ensuring a thorough and revitalizing shower while removing high concentrations of contaminants with strong electrostatic field.



“We are thrilled to unveil the UNG Water Enhancer and confident it will change the way people perceive showers,” said Sanguk Kim, CEO of U&G Technology Inc.“We are at a pivotal moment where technology and responsibility must go hand in hand. The UNG Water Enhancer is more than just a shower accessory; it's about embarking on a movement towards responsible water usage without compromising on quality or experience.”







The enhancement doesn't end with just energy savings, the UNG Water Enhancer is equipped with skin and hair care features that promote hydration and improve overall scalp health through nano oxygen molecules. Furthermore, the water softening capabilities are also designed to improve water quality by optimizing its composition and reducing hardness, thus preventing mineral build-up in plumbing systems.

For more information about the UNG Water Enhancer and to support their campaign, visit their pre-launch website.

Media Contact

Company Name: U&G TECHNOLOGY INC.

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

