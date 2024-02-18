Stange Law Firm, PC Opens Family Law Office In Des Moines, Iowa In Polk County

(MENAFN- GetNews)

DES MOINES, Ia. - Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce the opening of its 25th

divorce and family law office located in Des Moines, Iowa in Polk County. The multi-state family law firm's new office at 699 Walnut St., Suite 455, Des Moines, Iowa 50309 is slated to open on February 1, 2024. Continuing the law firm's growth, expansion into Iowa marks the seventh state in which Stange Law Firm, PC will operate a full-time office. The

Des Moines, Iowa family law attorneys

also help individuals throughout Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Indiana.

“Helping individuals rebuild their lives during what is a stressful and emotional situation is at the core of Stange Law Firm's mission,” said Stange Law Firm, PC President Kirk C. Stange.“Our firm was founded to provide individuals with the caring and compassionate legal representation they deserve when these issues arise. We are honored to begin zealously advocating on behalf of individuals in Des Moines and throughout Polk County.”

Stange Law Firm, PC dedicates its practice solely to family law matters. As a result, the

Des Moines, Iowa divorce lawyers

understand the situation clients face, and can effectively help them navigate the process of their case. The

Polk County child custody attorneys

know that nothing is more important than family and work hard to keep clients informed throughout the duration of their cases. Clients of Stange Law Firm, PC are also provided with the personal cell phone number of their lawyer as well as 24/7 access to their case file online.

Stange Law Firm, PC was founded in 2007 and has since grown to be one of the largest family law firms in the United States. The multi-state divorce and family law firm operates offices throughout Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Indiana, and Iowa. No matter the family law issue, Stange Law Firm, PC is Here to Help You Rebuild Your Life. If you are interested in scheduling an initial consultation with

Stange Law Firm, PC in Des Moines, Iowa

call 855-805-0595, send an email to

..., or

schedule a consultation with Stange Law Firm

online.

Note: The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. Stange Law Firm, PC is responsible for the content. Headquarters office: 120 S. Central Avenue, Suite 450, Clayton, MO 63105. Please note, Kirk C. Stange is licensed in Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas.

