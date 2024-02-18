DJ Roko Unveils Captivating Trance Single “Velocity” Igniting Dance Floors Worldwide

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Glasgow based Renowned DJ and electronic music producer, arranger songwriter Roland Kieff AKA DJ Roko, is proud to announce the release of his latest trance single,“Velocity.” Packed with pulsating beats, euphoric melodies, and infectious rhythms,“Velocity” promises to take listeners on an exhilarating sonic journey that transcends boundaries and captivates audiences worldwide.

Drawing inspiration from his deep-rooted passion for trance music and his own personal experiences, DJ Roko has masterfully crafted“Velocity” to deliver an immersive and unforgettable listening experience. From its uplifting synths to its driving basslines, the track exudes a sense of energy and euphoria that is sure to resonate with fans of electronic music.

Commenting on the release, DJ Roko shared,“'Velocity' is a track that is very close to my heart. It represents a culmination of my musical journey and creative vision. I wanted to create something that not only gets people moving on the dance floor but also evokes a sense of emotion and connection.”

With its infectious energy and undeniable groove,“Velocity” has already been met with early acclaim from industry tastemakers and fellow DJs. The track's infectious melodies and powerful drops have cemented its place as a standout anthem in the trance music scene.

In addition to its captivating sound,“Velocity” also features stunning artwork and visuals that further enhance the listening experience. Designed to reflect the track's dynamic energy and futuristic vibes, the artwork serves as the perfect complement to DJ Roko's musical vision.

“Velocity” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Tik Tok music, Deezer, you tube music. Fans of trance music and electronic dance music enthusiasts alike are encouraged to experience the magic of“Velocity” for themselves.

For more information, please contact:

Roland Kieff

...

07967 594 145

Download now:

Spotify

Apple Music

Amazon Music

Tidal

Tik Tok Music

You Tube Music

Deezer

You tube video



Video Link:

Media Contact

Company Name: DJ Roko

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: United Kingdom

Website:

