Carlton Howard’S Book Master Key To Money: The Homeowner’S Blueprint To Becoming A Millionaire Becomes Number 1 In New Releases

(MENAFN- GetNews) This Millionaire Outsmarted the System to Gain Financial Freedom and Shared The Secrets to Wealth Banks Don't Want Anyone to Know in His Newly Released Book

Carlton Howard, a self-made millionaire and author, has released his new book Master Key to Money: The Homeowner's Blueprint to Becoming a Millionaire, which reveals the secrets of how anyone can achieve financial freedom and wealth by using their home as leverage. The book has become number 1 in new releases on Amazon and has received rave reviews from readers.

Carlton Howard's story is an inspiring one. He was raised in poverty and relied on government aid for most of his childhood. Despite humble beginnings, Howard never let his circumstances define him, and even from a young age, he was determined to achieve financial success through his own efforts. As a testament to his driven spirit, his high school yearbook featured the message, "Twelve years of schooling, couldn't say I did my best. But whatever I do in life, I'm sure I'll be a success.”

After graduating high school, Howard attended the University of Tennessee at Martin before joining the Army in 1987. He proudly served for over 20 years, including two tours in Iraq, before retiring from the military in 2007.

Seeing the need for further education, Howard then earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Bethel University. He is a proud father of one son and two daughters from a 19-year marriage that ended in divorce.

Despite facing trials like poverty and divorce, Howard's desire for wealth persevered. He believes his strategies can help everyday Americans achieve financial independence if they are willing to learn and implement his simple yet powerful methods.

In his book, Howard shares how he discovered the master key to money: using the equity from his home to invest in real estate and other assets. He explains how anyone can do the same, regardless of income, credit, or education. He teaches 13 success principles to attain riches, 12 universal laws of abundance, how money and the banking system work, how home loans work, how to access the equity from one's home, and how to follow a homeowner's blueprint to becoming a millionaire.

Howard also reveals the secrets that banks don't want common people to know, such as how to pay off the mortgage faster, avoid paying interest, and use the home as a tax shelter. The book is a practical and easy-to-follow guide that anyone can use to transform their financial situation and achieve their goals. It is based on Carlton Howard's experience and proven methods that have worked well for him. The book is not only informative but also motivational and inspirational. It shows that anyone can become wealthy with the right mindset, attitude, and strategy.

Early reviews have already declared the book "eye-opening." One of the readers said: 'I have to say I love this book. It made me cry and open my eyes at the same time. It helped me understand that there is nothing wrong with not having everything growing up, but when you work hard and focus on what you want, your future will be successful. I'm so happy I picked up this book and read it.” - Delynia.

Another reader, Dr. Tyra Hodge, commented:“I actually got sick to my stomach realizing that my house could've been paid off already by now. Carlton has a way of explaining financial things in layman's terms. I was able to understand everything he was teaching easily. I am now going to put it into practice. Thank you for writing this book.”

Master Key to Money: The Homeowner's Blueprint to Becoming a Millionaire is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats and can be ordered here .

