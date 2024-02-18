Mobility Software Company BEYLESS Has Transformed Into A Next-Generation Total Mobility Solution Provider

(MENAFN- GetNews) Seoul, South Korea - The South Korean engineering service and product development company, BEYLESS, participated in CES 2024 in January, proving the brand's technological prowess and outstanding performance.

Since 2014, BEYLESS has been a strategic partner for Hyundai Mobis, demonstrating its technological expertise through mass production for Hyundai & Kia's IVI and serving as the leading institution for national projects on future car platforms, including autonomous driving and SDVs (Software-Defined Vehicles).

BEYLESS is preparing for the future of mobility with its accumulated technology in OS and middleware frameworks development environments for various mobility solutions such as AUTOSAR, ROS, AGL, and Android. This includes high-performance computing for SDVs, Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, remote vehicle assistance (RVA), and integrated control solutions.

The Integrated Infotainment system showcased at CES 2024 is capable of supporting multi-display systems on a single SoC and operates across various OS platforms, including Linux, Android, and QNX. It features a Safety Display Module (SDM) backup system that ensures operation even in the event of system failure and allows for customization according to client requirements.

BEYLESS is expanding its business to various domestic and international clients and was selected as a global strong small and medium enterprise by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups in 2023.

Moreover, BEYLESS is developing an in-cabin monitoring system for vehicles using the world's leading NPU (Neural Processing Unit) technology from Hailo, renowned for its AI semiconductor capabilities.

A representative from BEYLESS stated, "We are developing products with the goal of supplying to domestic and European automakers as well as American truck companies, aiming to start mass production next year and achieve annual sales of KRW 100 billion by 2027." They added that they are also developing an infotainment system capable of delivering 3D sound, previously only available in luxury vehicles, through AI.

Social Links

Instagram:

Facebook:

YouTube: @beyless7851

Linkedin:

Media Contact

Company Name: BEYLESS CO.,LTD.

Contact Person: Media Team

Email: Send Email

Country: South Korea

Website:

