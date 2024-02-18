Local Pastor Inspires With Soul-Shaking Fusions – Elder Alphonso Antoine Lacey Presents Stirring Gospel & R&B Blends

(MENAFN- GetNews) Elder Alphonso Antoine Lacey shares the all-encompassing love of Jesus Christ through his inventive blends of soul-stirring, moving soundscapes

Drawing from his past as a member of a rap group in the early '90s,

Elder Lacey

infuses his music with old-school vibes, creating a nostalgic yet contemporary sound.

The artist's musical journey began in the church, where he learned to play instruments such as the bass guitar, keyboard, and drums entirely by ear. This foundation in gospel music combined with his passion for hip-hop forms the backbone of Father Son & Holy Spirit Productions LLC.

Collaborating closely with his son-in-law, Minister Darrell Herry, who is also a praise leader and musician,

Elder Lacey

produces music that resonates deeply with believers and non-believers alike. Their shared reverence for Jesus Christ is evident in every note, with each composition serving as a testament to their unwavering faith.

Established in 2020 during the global pandemic, Father Son & Holy Spirit Productions LLC aims to uplift and inspire audiences worldwide. Their shining star- Elder Lacey continues his brilliant musical trajectory by presenting a blend of heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies which offer solace and hope in troubled times, reminding listeners of the enduring power of faith.

As Elder Lacey continues to co-pastor New Jerusalem United Holy Church in Kingston, New York, alongside his wife of 25 years, Elder Regina Garcia-Lacey, his music serves as a beacon of light in an increasingly dark world. Through Father Son & Holy Spirit Productions LLC, Elder Lacey invites listeners to experience the transformative power of God's love.

Beyond his musical endeavors, Elder Lacey is deeply involved in his community, organizing outreach programs and events to support those in need. His commitment to serving others is reflected in his music, which not only entertains but also uplifts and inspires.

With his upcoming documentary and book projects, Elder Lacey aims to share his experiences and insights, providing guidance and encouragement to aspiring musicians and believers alike. His long-term goal is to continue spreading the message of love and faith through music, touching hearts and souls around the world.

Visit the artist's official website to check out, download, and buy his new music! Follow the artist on social media for updates on new music releases, and reach out for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations.

Elder Alphonso Antoine Lacey mesmerizes all with his latest single,“(Come on over to the Lord's Side),” which he released on January 26th, 2024. The powerful track effortlessly takes listeners to the golden era of hip-hop while delivering a powerful message of faith and salvation.

