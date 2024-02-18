Finanshels.Com Launches Groundbreaking Free UAE Tax Expert GPT For Unprecedented Access To Expert Tax Compliance

(MENAFN- GetNews)

In an ambitious move to democratize access to premium tax consultancy, Finanshels proudly announces the launch of its UAE Tax Expert GPT. This pioneering tool, available at no cost for GPT Plus users, is set to revolutionise the accounting and tax compliance landscape for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and startups in the UAE, offering an alternative to the traditional, less agile approaches of the Big 4 accounting firms.

Bridging the Gap with AI-Driven Expertise

As an AI-based accounting firm inspired by the likes of Pilot in the USA, Finanshels is committed to transforming the industry by making top-tier consulting services accessible to all. The UAE Tax Expert GPT is designed to level the playing field, providing instant, expert-level guidance on UAE tax laws and compliance, tailored specifically to the needs of SMBs and startups striving to navigate the complex tax environment.

Key Features and Advantages:

Universal Accessibility: Free access for any market participant with GPT Plus, ensuring that expert tax advice is just a click away for every business, regardless of size or budget.

Comprehensive Compliance: Stay ahead of the curve with real-time updates on tax regulations, minimizing the risk of costly penalties and non-compliance issues.

Operational Efficiency: The instant query response system streamlines the tax compliance process, freeing up valuable resources to focus on core business growth and development.

Empowerment Through Innovation

Finanshels is not just about providing tools; it's about empowering businesses with knowledge and capabilities:

In-depth Training: Dive into the functionalities of the UAE Tax Expert GPT through detailed training sessions, designed to enhance user experience and efficiency.

Community of Practice : Leverage the collective wisdom of a community of users and experts, encouraging the exchange of best practices and innovative uses of the tool.

A New Era of Accounting and Compliance: The introduction of the UAE Tax Expert GPT by Finanshels marks a new era in accounting and tax compliance, where AI technology breaks down barriers and fosters an environment of growth and compliance for SMBs and startups. This initiative exemplifies Finanshels's vision to challenge the status quo and lead the industry towards a more inclusive, technology-driven future.

About Finanshels

Finanshels is at the forefront of the accounting industry in the UAE, pioneering the use of AI to deliver affordable, high-quality accounting and tax compliance services. By focusing on innovation and accessibility, Finanshels is dedicated to supporting the growth and success of SMBs and startups, challenging traditional models and offering a viable, efficient alternative.

