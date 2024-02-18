Lantana Recovery Rehab Shares Tips On Overcoming The Stigma Of Seeking Addiction Treatment

(MENAFN- GetNews) Lantana Recovery Rehab is a top-rated addiction treatment company. In a recent update, the company shared tips on overcoming the stigma of seeking addiction treatment.
Charleston, SC - In a website post, Lantana Recovery Rehab shared tips on overcoming the stigma of seeking addiction treatment.
The team said that the first tip is to educate yourself and your loved ones about addiction and its treatment. Many people may have misconceptions about addiction and may not understand that it is a disease that can be efficiently treated with the right support and resources. By educating oneself and those around, one can break the stigma and encourage open and honest conversations about addiction and treatment.
Charleston drug rehabs
extend resources and support for families and loved ones to understand better addiction and how to support their loved ones.
The experts noted that the second tip is to seek support from others who have gone through treatment or are currently recovering. Connecting with others with similar experiences can offer a sense of understanding, validation, and hope. The
rehabilitation centers Charleston SC
extend group therapy and peer support programs where individuals can connect with others in recovery and build a strong support system. This can be especially helpful for those who may feel alone or isolated.
The professionals advised individuals to focus on self-care and self-compassion throughout treatment. Seeking addiction treatment can be a challenging and emotional journey, and it's important to prioritize one's physical, mental, and emotional well-being. By practicing self-care and self-compassion, individuals can overcome negative thoughts and focus on recovery.
Rehabilitation centers of Charleston
extend a range of holistic therapies to support self-care and promote overall well-being.
About Lantana Recovery Rehab
Lantana Recovery Rehab is a leading addiction treatment company. Their comprehensive program includes a combination of evidence-based therapies, like cognitive-behavioral therapy, group therapy, and alternative therapies, like yoga and art therapy. This integrated approach addresses the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual aspects of addiction.
Media Contact
Company Name: Lantana Recovery (Greenville)
Contact Person: Amanda Cook
Email: Send Email
Phone: (864) 532-5082
Address: 301 Augusta St Unit 101
City: Greenville
State: SC 29601
Country: United States
Website:
MENAFN18022024003238003268ID1107867114
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.