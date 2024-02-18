G7 Urges Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The G7 members have expressed their intention to work for
prolonged and durable pauses in the hostilities leading to a
sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
As is noted in a statement by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio
Tajani, the chair of the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting on the
sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the urgent
implementation of UNSC resolutions 2712 and 2720, including
corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian
movement, and the release of hostages, are essential.
The G7 also notes that foreign nationals must be allowed to
continue to depart from the zone of military strikes.
Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023,
when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged a
surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing
residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages,
including women, children and the elderly.
MENAFN18022024000195011045ID1107867103
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.