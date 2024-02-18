President Ilham Aliyev Met OSCE Secretary General In Munich

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Secretary General of the OSCE, Deputy President of the Foundation Council, Munich Security Conference Helga Maria Schmid in Munich, at the latter's request, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.